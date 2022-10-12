**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Andor**

Andor has already received praise for its sophisticated execution, but that’s nothing compared to the praise Susanna White is receiving. We introduce you to the director behind Andor Episode 6.

Episode 6 saw the rebel heist in full swing as Cassian, Vel, Skeen, and co moved to steal the Imperial payroll from their dam base. The group acted under the cover of the spectacle that was the Eye of Aldhani and their escape was not without casualties.

Created by Tony Gilroy for Disney Plus, Andor is a prequel series to Star Wars spin-off Rogue One, returning Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. Set five years before the Jyn Erso-led project, Andor also stars Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw.

Star Wars Fans Praise Susanna White’s “Astounding” Andor Episode

Twitter is currently alight with praise for director Susanna White after the spectacle that was Episode 6 of Andor, titled The Eye.

Applause has been given for the entry’s build of tension, stunning visuals, and angsty action, receiving similar praise to Bryce Dallas Howard’s direction on The Mandalorian.

Host Alden Diaz was adamant that White should be nominated for Andor’s “astounding” episode and the fanbase was in awe of the entire escape sequence.

Someone please, for the love of all that is good, nominate Susanna White for that astounding episode of #ANDOR. Unreal execution. I’m in love with the way this show’s arcs have played out. Two down beats, & a thunderous gut punch. This was the #StarWars morality play ON FIRE. pic.twitter.com/gUdcSbb5YO — Alden Diaz ? (@ThatAldenDiaz) October 12, 2022

Who is Susanna White?

Meet film and television director Susanna White, who is a BAFTA-winning professional with a lot of groundbreaking content under her belt.

White began her career as a director in the late 80s and 90s with a number of documentaries, including Generations and Tell Me the Truth About Love.

The early noughties brought White on board to direct a number of episodes within Teachers, Bleak House, and Jane Eyre.

White has most notably helmed the HBO miniseries Generation Kill and the John Le Carre Adaptation of Our Kind of Traitor.

The director was also in charge of Andor Episodes 4 and 5, as the Disney Plus series has a number of auteurs on board to build the show.

Episode 7 Preview

Andor Episode 7 is scheduled to release on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, on Disney Plus.

With the rebel heist now concluded, a rogue and richer Cassian will be embarking on a new chapter in Episode 7 and there’s a good chance Luthen and Karn will be tailing him.

Mon Mothma will also have a first-hand look at the internal fallout the rebellion has caused, which will encourage her and Luthen to advance.

With Cassian now alone, we may see him pick up the trail for his sister again, which could involve a return to Ferrix.

Thank YOU for all the love!!! https://t.co/7Tw5HaJbLJ — diego luna (@diegoluna_) October 5, 2022

Andor is now streaming on Disney Plus.

