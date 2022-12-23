Movies & Television

Who does Hayato Isomura play in Alice in Borderland Season 2? Meet Banda

By Aparna Ukil

Banda from Alice in Borderland Season 2
CREDIT- Alice in Borderland - Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

After the death game, Osmosis, Alice in Borderland Season 2 brings the Jack of Hearts game, Solitary Confinement, to the table. This game doesn’t involve any familiar faces except Chishiya. We mostly get to see new faces in this game, including a guy named Banda, played by Japanese actor Hayato Isomura.

Warning- Spoilers from Alice in Borderland Season 2 episodes 3 and 4 ahead

Banda enters the series during the Jack of Hearts game in the second half of the third episode of Alice in Borderland Season 2. He seems to be a reserved yet suspicious character from the very beginning. So, if you want to know who he is exactly, read the article thoroughly.

Who is Banda from Alice in Borderland Season 2?

Banda is a character who is seen participating in the Solitary Confinement game, which takes place after the King of Clubs’ game. The game states that every player must wear a collar provided at the place where the game takes place. After that, they have to guess the symbol that pops up at the back side of the collar, and that too, without looking at it. They will have to enter the cell of their choice and have to say what their collar symbol is, within a given time period. If the players give a wrong answer, the collar will explode, killing them.

While everyone was looking for a trustworthy partner to help them out in the game, Banda found his partner in a fellow player Matsushita. Banda appeared to be someone who had a manipulative nature. For instance, he was the one who provoked a player to tell the wrong symbol to the person who was bullying him. To be precise, he was the one responsible for the first death of the game. Moreover, he is also a serial killer, as revealed by Chishiya in the series.

Who is Hayato Isomura?

Hayato Isomura is a Japanese actor who plays Sunato Banda in Alice in Borderland Season 2. Previously, he worked in several TV series and films, including Fisherman’s Blues, Suits Season 2, Girls Step, Believers, and more.

He has also received an award for Newcomer of the Year in the 45th Japan Academy Film Prize for his work in A Family and What Did You Eat Yesterday.

