A very strange Beau is Afraid trailer has dropped, giving curious viewers a small insight into the chaotic mind of Beau. We also see footage of Beau’s younger self played by Armen Nahapetian. Let’s find out more about the teen actor.

Originally named ‘Disappointment Blvd’ and then changed to Beau is Afraid, the film by A24 showcases a surrealist atmosphere coupled with horror elements that is sure to leave viewers glued to their seats. Starring Joaquin Phoenix, the movie comes from the mind of director Ari Aster, responsible for Hereditary and Midsommar so you can guess how weird this film could actually get.

In the new trailer, we see Joaquin Phoenix’s younger self in what looks to be a decade-spanning tornado of life events. Who is this newcomer that plays Beau’s teenage years?

Armen Nahapetian steps into the role of a young Beau

This might be the first time viewers have come across Armen Nahapetian but it’s by far his first role in the spotlight. At only 15 years old, Armen proves that age, whether young or old, has no limit when it comes to talent. Starring in his very first debut in The Orville in 2017, Armen went on to star in roles such as The Last Silence, Shokrani in Here and Now, Eli in Daybreak, Brick in AJ and the Queen, NCIS, Jason in aTypical Wednesday and now beside Joaquin Phoenix in Beau is Afraid.

Things can only get better from here for Armen Nahapetian as he climbs the actor ladder. Armen does have an Instagram account but so far, there isn’t too much of his personal life on there other than a few images from his latest film but I’m sure that will all change soon!

A few weeks ago, Armen posted to his account about how excited he was for people to see him in his role while also thanking the director of the movie, “So excited! Can’t wait for you to meet beau#beauisafraid @a24 @beauisafraid. Thank you! @amy_knudsen_ @larsdknudsen @ari.aster”

Beau is Afraid release date

Beau is Afraid enthusiasts won’t have too long to wait thankfully, The movie will release theatrically in the United States on April 21, 2023. Its UK release time has yet to be confirmed. It should also come to streaming services at some stage but so far, there has been no confirmation or platforms as yet.

Show all