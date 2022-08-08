**Warning – Spoilers Ahead for The Sandman**

Throughout The Sandman on Netflix, many familiar entities such as Lucifer, Death, and more are explored, but viewers want to know more about the demon entity Azazel.

We explain who Azazel is in The Sandman and in real-life religion and reveal what reviews of The Sandman are saying.

Developed by Neil Gaiman, David S. Goyer, and Allan Heinberg for Netflix and based on Gaiman’s comic book of the same name, The Sandman follows the titular protagonist, also known as Dream, who tries to restore The Dreaming after being held captive for over a century.

The Sandman Final Scene

The last scene of The Sandman Season One returned viewers to Hell with Lucifer Morningstar, who wants revenge on Dream after losing their duel.

Unphased by the demon battles prepared to lift her spirits, Lucifer is soon in the company of Lord Azazel – a floating void of demonic faces – who is recruiting Lucifer to take down The Dreaming and eventually the Silver City.

Although Lucifer is cautious of Azazel’s offer, Lucifer promises to act on something that will make God “absolutely livid” and weaken Morpheus as well – setting up the show’s continuation into Season 2.

Who is Azazel?

In the source material, Azazel is introduced as one of Hell’s co-rulers, alongside Lucifer and Beelzebub, the latter of which is still to be introduced.

As Lucifer exists in real-world religion and folklore, the creation of Azazel in The Sandman was also inspired by a biblical demon who was once a fallen angel like Lucifer.

Since Azazel is devoid of a physical body in the series, the demon is voiced by Roger Allam, who is known for his roles in Endeavor and Game of Thrones.

Reviews for The Sandman

Fans of Neil Gaiman’s source material couldn’t have asked for more in an adaptation and The Sandman is currently sitting at 86% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Viewers are hoping that the series will continue into Season 2 and one fan wants Netflix to keep its “canceling obsessed hands off it”.

