This past weekend, Netflix delivered an intriguing adaption that comic book and fantasy fans have been raving about, but The Sandman’s Fiddler’s Green still has some viewers confused.

We explain who and what Fiddler’s Green is, Gilbert’s true identity, introduce you to the actor playing the character, and confirm how many episodes are in The Sandman.

Developed by Neil Gaiman, David S. Goyer, and Allan Heinberg for Netflix and based on Gaiman’s comic book of the same name, The Sandman follows the titular protagonist, also known as Dream, who tries to restore The Dreaming after being held captive for over a century.

Who is Fiddler’s Green? Gilbert’s True Identity

Fiddler’s Green was first introduced in Netflix’s The Sandman when Lucienne and Morpheus discussed what entities had gone missing from The Dreaming.

Alongside Nightmares Gault and The Corinthian, Fiddler’s Green was shown in the stained glass window as a dreamlike place rather than a person.

After Hope bumped into loveable British man Gilbert in the Waking World, viewers began suspecting who Gilbert truly was.

Turns out Gilbert was actually Fiddler’s Green in human form, as the entity had decided to experience being a human after Morpheus’ captivity.

After the dream vortex was handled, Gilbert transformed back into his true self – a green oasis of lush foliage and crystal water – to fulfill his duty as a dream.

Meet Stephen Fry

Stephen Fry is a renowned British treasure who has had a lengthy career in writing, acting, and comedy.

Fry’s acting career began in 1981. The professional has since portrayed a staggering amount of roles, including the Master of Laketown in The Hobbit trilogy, Ian Gibbons in The Dropout, and recently, Headmaster Barnes in Heartstopper.

During a press day for The Sandman, Slash Film reported that Stephen Fry revealed the inspiration behind Gilbert to be writer, philosopher, and theologian G.K. Chesterton, as Neil Gaiman was an admirer.

How Many Episodes in The Sandman?

The Sandman has ten episodes to deliver within Season 1 on Netflix and all episodes dropped on August 5, 2022.

Each installment lasts between 37-54 minutes in length and news on the show’s continuation into Season 2 has still to be announced.

Below, we have highlighted all ten episodes and their titles to help you navigate your binge-watch:

Episode 1: Sleep of the Just

Episode 2: Imperfect Hosts

Episode 3: Dream a Little Dream of Me

Episode 4: A Hope in Hell

Episode 5: 24/7

Episode 6: The Sound of Her Wings

Episode 7: The Doll’s House

Episode 8: Playing House

Episode 9: Collectors

Episode 10: Lost Hearts

