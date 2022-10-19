Who is Brother Blood? Exploring the Powers and Abilities of Titans 4 Villain

HBO Max is coming up with the most-awaited third season of Titans. Since Brother Blood’s arrival in the season has been confirmed, fans can’t wait to learn everything about the comic book character.

In the previous season, we have seen Titans fighting the Universe’s greatest foes, but now, it’s time for them to face one of the strongest villains they have crossed paths with. Moreover, who could fit Titans’s dark and horror tone more than Brother Blood?

So, before we see the horrifying villain giving the Titans a hard time, let’s explore his powers and abilities.

Who is Titans 4 Brother Blood?

The title of Brother Blood has been running for generations since the Church of Blood existed. The Church is a group of cults that worships Trigon, the antagonist of Titans Season 3.

There are two Brother Bloods in DC: Sebastian Blood VIII and Sebastian Blood IX. The former was created by Marv Wolfman and George Perez and made his first appearance in The New Teen Titans #21. The latter was created by Judd Winick and ChrisCross and was first seen in Outsiders #6.

After killing Sebastian Blood VIII, his son Sebastian Blood IX became his successor and the new Brother Blood. The ninth Brother Blood killed his father because of a curse given to the Bloods by a priest murdered by Sebastian Blood VIII. To be precise, to become Brother Blood, a son has to kill his father and take on his mantle; there’s no other way to be a successor. The ninth Brother Blood, also happens to be the husband of the demonic lord Trigon’s daughter Raven.

First look at Brother Blood in ‘TITANS’ Season 4. pic.twitter.com/0gtIeXfwPg — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 4, 2022

Sebastian Blood IX can enhance his physical strength by sucking blood from his victim’s body. Moreover, whosoever becomes Brother Blood gets supernatural abilities and a charismatic leadership skillset that helps them get new followers.

The villainous Brother Blood previously appeared in CW’s Arrow Season 2, the role was played by Kevin Alejandro, and now he will be seen in Titans Season 4, the role will be portrayed by the British actor Joseph Morgan.