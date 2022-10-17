Everything we know about Meleys in House of the Dragon Episode 9

House of the Dragon Episode 9 showed Rhaenys Velaryon’s dragon Meleys for the second time. We saw the beast for the first time during the royal wedding of Rhaenyra and Laenor, but the dragon caught everyone’s attention in the latest episode. Now, fans are intrigued to learn more about Meleys.

Warning: Spoilers for House of the Dragon Episode 9

Things changed overnight as the King died. Alicent and Otto Hightower look for Aegon to succeed Viserys. According to the Queen, the King’s last wish was to pass on the Iron Throne to his firstborn, Aegon.

After Aegon’s coronation ceremony, everyone in the hall shivered with fear after the intimidating entry of Rhaenys and her dragon. So, what do we know about the huge dragon introduced in the latest episode of House of the Dragon?

Rhaenys Velaryon’s Dragon Meleys Explained

Meleys, also known as the Red Queen, is a dragon with a huge build who has pink membranes on her wings and scarlet scales all over her body. In 75 AC, Princess Alyssa Targaryen rode her and took young Viserys and Daemon with her on flights. After Alyssa died during childbirth in 84 AC, Meleys stayed riderless until Rhaenys claimed her in 87 AC.

She rode her during Dance of the Dragons. Furthermore, Rhaenys and Meleyes flew away when Ser Criston Cole captured Rook’s Rest with the armed forces. When Cole’s army attacked Meleyes, she got angry and released fire on them. Later, she fought the dragons Vhagar and Sunfyre in the air. Meleys tries her best to fight the two dragons, but she gets defeated, and her body gets ripped into pieces after she falls from the sky.

HOTD Episode 9 Ending Explained

After misunderstanding King’s last words, Alicent is all set to announce Aegon as the King’s successor. For that, she puts everyone behind lock and key which, according to her, can oppose the decision. Princess Rhaenys is one of those who get locked up, but with the help of one of the King’s guards, she escapes the imprisonment.

RHAENYS TARGARYEN. THAT IS THE TWEET. #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/lQrLyKXbVO — out of context house of the dragon (@oochotd) October 17, 2022

She somehow manages to reach her dragon, Meleys, and during Aegon’s coronation, she enters with her dragon in the most explosive way. It almost destroyed the place, killing several people present in the ceremony. Everyone shivered to see the colossal dragon, but she did not kill Alicent, Aegon, Otto, and other prominent characters; instead, Meleys roared, facing Alicent and Aegon.

After that, Rhaenys flew away with her dragon. There is a high chance she will go to Rhaenyra and Daemon to inform the happenings in the House Targaryen.