Is House of the Dragon based on a book? Everything you should know ahead of the TV Show's premiere

The prequel to the popular HBO Drama Series Game of Thrones, titled House of the Dragon, will arrive soon. As fans are already aware that Game of Thrones is based on George R. R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire novel, they are eager to know which book House of the Dragon is based on.

House of the Dragon is one the most anticipated series of the year. The most exciting part of the series is that it’s set 200 years prior to the events of Game of Thrones. The plot revolves around the Targaryens, their Dragons, and their rule over the seven kingdoms.

What book is House of the Dragon based on?

House of the Dragon is based on the partial parts of Martin’s Fire and Blood, published in 2018. The book doesn’t have any link to the main series of the book that serves as the source material for Game of Thrones. Instead, Fire and Blood is more of a history book set centuries before Game of Thrones‘s events.

Martin has also disclosed that the story of Fire and Blood is too huge that it can’t be covered in one volume. So, he divided the book into two. The first part tells the history of Westeros and their struggle to find a successor for the throne. The second half of the book gets a screen adaptation in the form of HBO’s House of the Dragon, and the second volume still remains unfinished.

The Game of Thrones prequel series will bring an enormous number of new characters and storylines. This means you won’t get an exact copy of Game of Thrones. The series will showcase the complicated history of House Targaryen. Also, instead of covering the entire book, the series has been adapted from part of the book that covers the reign of the fourth ruler of Targaryen.