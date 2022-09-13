**Warning – Spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon**

House of the Dragon fans were reminded this week that the Game of Thrones universe is still alive with gratuity and the Targaryen’s don’t mind who they mingle with.

Episode 4 saw Daemon’s return after being crowned King of the Narrow Sea, which saw him lead Rhaenyra into debauchery. While Rhaenyra sought relief from her marriage obligation and became closer with Ser Criston, Viserys withdrew Otto Hightower as the Hand after realizing his cunning plan to get his kin on the throne.

Created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan J. Condal for HBO, House of the Dragon will serve as a prequel to Game of Thrones starring Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and more, following the beginning of the end for House Targaryen including the family’s war known as the Dance of Dragons.

House of the Dragon Episode 5 Release Date and Time

House of the Dragon Episode 5, titled We Light the Way, is scheduled to be released on Sunday, September 18, 2022, on HBO.

The premiere will debut at 9 pm ET and 6 pm PT in the United States, however, fans watching in the UK will be able to watch Episode 5 at 2 am GMT on Monday, September 19, 2022.

US viewers can watch the new episode on HBO and HBO Max and fans in the UK can tune in via Sky Atlantic and Now TV.

Episode 5 Preview – We Light the Way

We Light the Way has received a preview trailer and the entry will likely confirm if Rhaenyra drank the birth control tea given to her.

The trailer also shows that Rhaenyra’s arranged marriage to Lord Corlys Velaryon’s son Laenor will go ahead and a fight will break out at the afterparty with Ser Criston taking the brunt of it.

Furthermore, Otto warns Alicent that Viserys will soon die from his wounds and she is to prepare her son Aegon to be king, otherwise, war will break out if Rhaenyra becomes ruler.

Episode 5 will also be the final episode with the younger characters, as Episode 6 will welcome a significant time jump alongside actors Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke to play older versions of Rhaenyra and Alicent.

How Many Episodes are in House of the Dragon?

House of the Dragon has ten episodes to air within its first season and has settled into the release pattern of airing every Sunday until the end of October.

Going by the release schedule outlined below, the House of the Dragon finale will air on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

Below we have included the release dates of the show to mark in your calendar alongside the episode titles:

Episode 1: The Heirs of the Dragon – Sunday, August 21, 2022

– Sunday, August 21, 2022 Episode 2: The Rogue Prince – Sunday, August 28, 2022

– Sunday, August 28, 2022 Episode 3: Second of His Name – Sunday, September 4, 2022

– Sunday, September 4, 2022 Episode 4: King of the Narrow Sea – Sunday, September 11, 2022

– Sunday, September 11, 2022 Episode 5: We Light the Way – Sunday, September 18, 2022

– Sunday, September 18, 2022 Episode 6: The Princess and the Queen – Sunday, September 25, 2022

– Sunday, September 25, 2022 Episode 7: Driftmark – Sunday, October 2, 2022

– Sunday, October 2, 2022 Episode 8: The Lord of the Tides – Sunday, October 9, 2022

– Sunday, October 9, 2022 Episode 9: The Green Council – Sunday, October 16, 2022

– Sunday, October 16, 2022 Episode 10: The Black Queen – Sunday, October 23, 2022

