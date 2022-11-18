Who is Eyk Larsen in 1899 and Who Plays Him?

Netflix‘s horror-mystery series 1899 recently debuted with its first season, and every fan was stunned to see the complexity of the storyline. Besides the story, the characters of the TV series are complicated, too; each character has their own tragic past life. One such character is the captain of the ship Eyk Larsen and here, we talk about the character and the actor.

Warning- Spoilers ahead from Netflix’s 1899

1899 revolves around multiple characters traveling to New York on a ship named Kerberos. Each of them seeks a new life in a new place, but things change drastically when Eyk receives information about a ship named Prometheus that went lost four months back.

Eyk Larsen in 1899 Explored

Eyk Larsen is the captain of Kerberos, who has a very dark past. He pushed himself toward alcohol when he lost his wife and children in a house fire. Before the accident, his wife wanted him to spend time with his family, but he ignored his responsibilities toward his family due to his duty. We later learn that Eyk’s wife wasn’t well; in reality, she set herself and her children on fire.

Back on the ship, after receiving the signal about Prometheus, Eyk, along with a few crew members and a passenger named Maura Franklin, goes to check if any passengers on the ship are alive. Also, he gets obsessed with the ship when he finds the hair ribbon of her daughter, Nina.

Who plays Eyk Larsen in 1899?

The German actor Andreas Pietschmann is seen as Eyk Larsen in Netflix’s 1899. Before appearing in the Sci-Fi show, Andreas was seen in several films, including Beloved Sisters, Regular Guys, Mary of Nazareth, and Altiplano. Interestingly, he also appeared in Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese’s Dark as The Stranger. Apart from being an actor, he has also narrated several audiobooks, including Thanks for the Memories, The Law of Dreams, and more.

Wake up!



1899 — the new drama from the creators of DARK — is now on Netflix pic.twitter.com/t0hizpvAR9 — Netflix (@netflix) November 17, 2022