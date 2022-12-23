Movies & Television

Who is Jack of Hearts in Alice in Borderland Season 2?

Featured

By Aparna Ukil

Jack of Hearts from Alice in Borderland Season 2
CREDIT- Alice in Borderland - Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Alice in Borderland Season 2 comes with Jack of Hearts after Kyuma’s King of Clubs. The latter one was clear from the beginning as Kyuma introduced himself as King of Clubs in front of Arisu and his group. But Jack of Hearts was just a name, and nobody knew who held the title.

  • Warning: Spoilers from Alice in Borderland Season 2 episodes 3 and 4 ahead

Jack of Hearts’ arc began in the third episode of the series and ended in the fourth episode. From the main cast, we only see Chishiya participating in the game. Initially, nobody knew what the game was about and who the heck Jack of Hearts was. However, after learning the rules of the game, every player comes to know that to survive at the end of the game, they have to figure out the identity of Jack of Hearts and lie to him about his symbol.

Alice in Borderland: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix

BridTV
11653
Alice in Borderland: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/1ifgEQCevYc/hqdefault.jpg
1201277
1201277
center
32600

Alice in Borderland Season 2: Who is Jack of Hearts?

The so-called ally of Banda named, Matsushita, comes out as Jack of Hearts by the end of the Solitary Confinement game. Matsushita portrays himself as a guy who doesn’t know anything, so no one can doubt him. However, he gets caught when Chishiya starts observing everyone’s actions, and suddenly, he gets suspicious about Matsushita and Kotoko.

In the game’s closing minutes, when only five players were left, Kotoko lied about the symbol to Aba. So, as the game begins, everyone goes to their cells, but after the time gets over, only Matsushita comes out. He starts laughing as he believes that he is the one who has survived. That’s when Chishiya, Aba, and Banda come out of their cells one by one. Then, Chishiya explains how he caught him communicating with Kotoko with the help of the colored packets of Cookies.

After proving his point, Chishiya leaves the site while Aba and Banda go after Matsushita to beat him and learn more about this world. Matsushita gets so afraid of getting beaten again that he names the wrong symbol in the cell, even though he knows the correct symbol. So, the game kills him, putting an end to Jack of Hearts’ story.

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
or Comment Below

Gaming Trailers

More Like This
NieR Re[in]carnation | SINoALICE Crossover Trailer
Latest Trailers
House Flipper | Official Gameplay Trailer
Aparna Ukil
@UkilAparna

Aparna is an Entertainment writer at Forever Geek who loves everything about K-Dramas and Anime. Besides these, she also enjoys watching the latest TV shows and movies, explicitly falling under the horror genre. She started her professional journey in the retail industry, but her admiration for films and TV shows pulled her into the field of Entertainment writing. She began her writing career by working for Otakukart, Sportskeeda, and Game Revolution before getting an opportunity to write for Forever Geek. When she's not writing, she can be either found exploring new cafes in the town or trying out a different brand of Red Wine.

Read more of Aparna's articles

Got a tip?

Let us know