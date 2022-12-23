Who is Jack of Hearts in Alice in Borderland Season 2?

Alice in Borderland Season 2 comes with Jack of Hearts after Kyuma’s King of Clubs. The latter one was clear from the beginning as Kyuma introduced himself as King of Clubs in front of Arisu and his group. But Jack of Hearts was just a name, and nobody knew who held the title.

Warning: Spoilers from Alice in Borderland Season 2 episodes 3 and 4 ahead

Jack of Hearts’ arc began in the third episode of the series and ended in the fourth episode. From the main cast, we only see Chishiya participating in the game. Initially, nobody knew what the game was about and who the heck Jack of Hearts was. However, after learning the rules of the game, every player comes to know that to survive at the end of the game, they have to figure out the identity of Jack of Hearts and lie to him about his symbol.

Alice in Borderland Season 2: Who is Jack of Hearts?

The so-called ally of Banda named, Matsushita, comes out as Jack of Hearts by the end of the Solitary Confinement game. Matsushita portrays himself as a guy who doesn’t know anything, so no one can doubt him. However, he gets caught when Chishiya starts observing everyone’s actions, and suddenly, he gets suspicious about Matsushita and Kotoko.

In the game’s closing minutes, when only five players were left, Kotoko lied about the symbol to Aba. So, as the game begins, everyone goes to their cells, but after the time gets over, only Matsushita comes out. He starts laughing as he believes that he is the one who has survived. That’s when Chishiya, Aba, and Banda come out of their cells one by one. Then, Chishiya explains how he caught him communicating with Kotoko with the help of the colored packets of Cookies.

After proving his point, Chishiya leaves the site while Aba and Banda go after Matsushita to beat him and learn more about this world. Matsushita gets so afraid of getting beaten again that he names the wrong symbol in the cell, even though he knows the correct symbol. So, the game kills him, putting an end to Jack of Hearts’ story.