**Warning – Spoilers ahead for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law**

After last week’s court case that left Jen feeling deflated when her dates stated they preferred her She-Hulk appearance, it was nice to see her meet a guy who liked “Just Jen”. We introduce you to Josh in a brief Episode 6 recap and reveal the actor who plays him – Trevor Salter.

Episode 6 also saw Nikki and Mallory represent Mr. Immortal, who faked his own death many times, and the sinister villain hunting for She-Hulk’s blood appeared to be identified as the Hulk King.

Created by Jessica Gao for Disney+ and based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters’ transformation into the green superhero, starring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, and more.

She Hulk: Attorney At Law | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus Hotstar BridTV 10960 She Hulk: Attorney At Law | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus Hotstar https://i.ytimg.com/vi/sL3jNjriKXE/hqdefault.jpg 1060278 1060278 center 32600

Who is Josh from She-Hulk’s Wedding Party?

Josh Miller was introduced during She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 6 while attending Lulu’s wedding party, when he approached Jen sitting by herself.

The pair’s chemistry certainly seemed to match before they were both roped into catering themselves.

Jen and Josh had another moment together when the former had consumed plenty of alcohol and they both appeared to be interested in each other – especially when Josh witnessed Shulki defeat Titania for a second time.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Cr. Marvel Studios, Disney Plus.

Meet Trevor Salter

Trevor Salter is a relatively new kid on the block when it comes to acting, with only five credits to his name.

First appearing in the movie Ricki and the Flash back in 2015, Salter has since starred in short The Club, Blue Bloods playing Officer Santos, and his She-Hulk role.

Salter is only credited to be in one episode of the Disney Plus series, meaning there’s a chance his character will not make a return.

The actor also has another role in the upcoming short Meadow Brook, where he plays Kyle.

Are y’all suspicious of Josh or do you think he’s just genuinely an adorkable person? I’m hoping it’s the latter. pic.twitter.com/uK3ScqR2PT — Just Jen Source ? (@SheHulkSource) September 22, 2022

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 7 Preview

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 7 is scheduled to release on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Midnight PT on Disney Plus.

The appearance that everyone is waiting is Charlie Cox’s Daredevil cameo, which has overshadowed Jen Walters’ origin show, according to fans.

The Devil’s redesigned cowl was shown in Episode 5, but this week’s entry was a no-show, meaning it’s anyone’s guess when he will finally appear.

Since the series flaunts a procedural format, its plot isn’t set in stone, but we can expect Titania to get her veneers fixed for a third battle with She-Hulk, and hopefully, Jen will meet up with Josh again.

It’s also likely that we’ll get more intel on Hulk King and the blood sample fiasco, with possibly the Leader being revealed as the big bad of the series.

Episode Six of Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/rrcOTPmlsI — She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (@SheHulkOfficial) September 22, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney Plus.

Show all