If you plan on watching a psychotic, drug-induced bear this Friday, we take the time to introduce you to actor Keri Russell, explore her net worth and husband, and reveal where to watch Cocaine Bear.

Russell is joined in the cast list by Alden Ehrenreich, Margo Martindale, Kristofer Hivju, Hannah Hoekstra, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

Directed and co-produced by Elizabeth Banks and written by Jimmy Warden, the dark comedy, Cocaine Bear, is inspired by the true story of an American black bear that consumed a whole bag of the titular drug in 1985.

Meet Keri Russell – Net worth explored

Keri Russell is a California-born actor whose career began in the early 90s with Honey, I Blew Up the Kid.

Russell went on to star in the popular teen show, Boy Meets World, Married with Children, and the movie, Clerks.

The actor also has a hand in major franchises, voicing Wonder Woman for DC in 2009’s Wonder Woman, playing Zorii Bliss in 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and portraying Ellie in 2014’s Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.

Russell’s net worth is currently estimated to be $12 million (approximately 9,974,976.00 GBP), reported by Celebrity Net Worth.

The same report estimated Russell earned approximately $100 thousand per episode of The WB drama, Felicity, which ran for four seasons and ended in 2002.

Who is Keri Russell’s husband?

Russell is currently married to actor, Matthew Rhys, who was her co-star in the period spy drama, The Americans, and in comedy horror Cocaine Bear as well.

The pair have been married since 2014 and they have a son together.

Rhys is a Welsh actor who has been acting since the late 90s, appearing in titles such as Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, The Post, and the tv series, Perry Mason.

Russell was previously married to Brooklyn-based contractor, Shane Deary, from 2006 until 2013.

Where to watch Cocaine Bear

Cocaine Bear’s premiere release date is set for Friday, February 24, 2023.

The only place you can watch the movie during its premiere will be in your local theatres, and cinema exclusive releases can stay in theatres anywhere between 14-90 days, depending on their popularity.

As Universal Pictures is distributing Cocaine Bear, the comedy will follow the pattern of past Universal releases and come to Peacock approximately eight weeks after its cinema debut, putting its streaming date somewhere in mid-to-late April.

You can expect the movie’s Amazon Prime debut to arrive sometime in August 2023, around four months after its Peacock release.

Cocaine Bear will be sharing cinema space with Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, whose director is also producing the upcoming Bambi horror.

