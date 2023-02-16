If you’re prepared to have your childhood ruined within two hours, then perhaps this is the movie for you. We confirm if Winnie the Pooh Blood and Honey has a post-credits scene, discuss the sequel, and reveal where to watch it and if it’s streaming.

Blood and Honey only exists because the Winnie the Pooh IP entered back into the public domain, meaning any creator can use the IP in their movies.

Written, directed, and co-produced by Rhys Frake-Waterfield, the British independent horror, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, is based on the books of the same name by A. A. Milne and E. H. Shepard, following Pooh and Piglet who have turned into feral killers after being abandoned by Christopher Robin.

Where to watch Winnie the Pooh Blood and Honey – Is it streaming?

The only place you will be able to watch Winnie the Pooh Blood and Honey is in your local cinema.

Blood and Honey currently has no plans for streaming digitally any time soon, considering how much money it’s making at the box office.

The horror already grossed $1 million from its earlier January release in Mexico and ITN president, Stuart Alson, recently stated to Variety how they wanted to let the movie “ride”:

“We just want to have fun and let it ride. We’re based in Vegas, so everything we do is based on a gamble.”

Does Winnie the Pooh Blood and Honey have a post-credits scene?

No, Winnie the Pooh Blood and Honey does not have a post-credits scene, nor does it have a mid-credits scene.

Since Marvel Studios has set the expectation for nearly every movie to contain an after-credits treat, horror fans wanted to know if there was anything worth sticking around for.

However, an end-credits tease was expected from the movie, since its sequel has already been green-lit.

As a side note, it’s always advised to stay until the end of the credits in order to honor the cast and crew of each project.

Winnie the Pooh Blood and Honey – Altitude Films/ YouTube

Winnie the Pooh Blood and Honey sequel green-lit

Back at the end of January 2023, a sequel to Blood and Honey was announced, weeks before its theatrical debut.

The official Twitter account confirmed that a sequel was in production, captioned with the tagline “More blood. More honey.”

Not much is known about the plot so far, other than the poster’s tease that “friends will gather…to take revenge,” which could either refer to the human characters or the Winnie the Pooh killers.

The horror has already sparked controversy for taking these beloved characters and turning them into gruesome murderers, so much so that the director has received death threats. In an interview with Agence France-Presse via News24, Waterfield revealed fans’ upset:

“I’ve had petitions to stop it. I’ve had death threats. I’ve had people saying they called the police.”

