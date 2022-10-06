Who is Leap-Frog from Marvel and Who Played The Role in She-Hulk?

The penultimate episode of She-Hulk has proved to be one of the most satisfying episodes of the entire series as it gave us Charlie Cox’s Daredevil. However, besides him, the villainous Leap-Frog from the Marvel Universe also made an appearance in the episode.

Since the very beginning, several villains and superheroes from the Marvel Universe have crossed paths with Jen Walters/She-Hulk in the Disney Plus show.

The eighth episode also brought Leap-Frog from the Universe, but in the beginning, he didn’t seem that bad. As the episode moved forward, he revealed his true colors. So, who is he, and which actor portrayed him in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law?

Who is Leap-Frog from Marvel?

Vincent Patilio is a fictional character, originally an inventor, who created several mechanical kits for toy stores in New York City. However, none of his creations were successful, so to help his family, he decided to take the path of crime, and that’s when he created a suit for himself and owned a new name, Leap-Frog.

His criminal career started at an airport where he held Matthew Murdock hostage and didn’t allow flights to take off. However, he released Murdock soon and escaped. After that, he targeted a jewelry shop to sharpen his criminal skills, but as soon as he started robbing the store, the security alarm activated. The alarm was heard by Daredevil, who was patrolling the city and ended up attacking Leap-Frog.

However, due to the electronic coils in the boot, Leap-Frog leaped from the store, and Daredevil learned that he hadn’t encountered any enemies as fast as this one. After several criminal activities, Vincent Patilio, aka Leap-Frog, was defeated by Daredevil and put behind bars. Coming back from prison, Leap-Frog raised his son Eugene, who became Frog-Man after growing up.

Who played Leap-Frog in She-Hulk?

Brandon Stanley portrayed Leap-Frog in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, and we must say that he did an impeccable job. Brandon has previously appeared in the 2019 film Richard Jewell and the 2022 TV series Naomi.

In the comic book, Leap-Frog’s name is Vincent Patilio, and his son Eugene is Frog-Man. However, in the MCU, Leap-Frog’s original name is Eugene, as confirmed by the actor himself, who states:

My real name is Eugene Patilio. I was the son of a villain named Vincent Patilio. I want to clear my father’s bad name.

Since Leap-Frog is already behind bars, it’s hard to say if he’ll come back in the final episode. The finale’s focus will primarily be on the mysterious entity who tried to defame Jennifer Walters, aka the She-Hulk.