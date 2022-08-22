Movies & Television

Who is Lord Rickon Stark in House of the Dragon?

By Jo Craig

Maisie Williams, Isaac Hempstead Wright, Sophie Turner sitting at the council in Game of Thrones

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon**

During the final scene of House of the Dragon Episode 1, a Stark emerged to pledge allegiance to Princess Rhaenyra and we explain who Lord Rickon Stark is.

Naturally, fans of the series are questioning who Rickon is to the Starks that we know, Sansa, Bran, and Arya, keeping in mind House of the Dragon is set centuries before Game of Thrones.

Created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan J. Condal for HBO, House of the Dragon will serve as a prequel to Game of Thrones starring Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and more, following the beginning of the end for House Targaryen including the family’s war known as the Dance of Dragons.

Who is Lord Rickon Stark?

Lord Rickon Stark was the first of his name, Lord of Winterfell and head of House Stark during King Viserys I Targaryen’s reign. Rickon Stark is played by David Hounslow in House of the Dragon.

Son to Lord Benjen Stark and Lysa Locke, Rickon became known as the Warden of the North after his father and the Lord passed away in 121 AC handing down his title to his son and heir Cregan.

Several Starks were named after Lord Rickon, including his grandson, born to Cregan Stark and Arra Norrey. Ned and Catelyn’s son was also named Rickon, who was murdered during the Battle of the Bastards.

How is Rickon Related to Sansa, Bran, and Arya Stark?

As the first of his name born before 96 AC, this makes Lord Rickon Stark the distant great-grandfather of Sansa, Bran, and Arya Stark.

Lord Rickon’s entrance in House of the Dragon illustrates the beginning of the Stark/Targaryen relationship during the later’s dynasty, which is expected to ferment during the course of the series.

House Stark begrudgingly bent the knee during Episode 1, still bitter after being forced to yield during Aegon I’s conquest.

Game of Thrones – Cr. Photograph by Macall B. Polay / HBO, 2022. Warner Media, LLC

House of the Dragon Episode 2

House of the Dragon Episode 2, titled The Rogue Prince, is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, August 28, 2022, on HBO Max.

The US can tune in to watch the installment at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT, and viewers in the UK can watch at the same during their local time of 2 am GMT.

Titled ‘The Rogue Prince’ suggests this episode will follow Daemon Targaryen after being exiled by King Viserys.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

House of the Dragon is now streaming on HBO Max.

