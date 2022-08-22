**Warning – Spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon**

House of the Dragon Episode 1 has introduced new faces amongst familiar names and fans want to know more about Mysaria and actor Sonoya Mizuno.

We explain who Mysaria is in the source material and where her path leads her while also outlining actor Mizuno’s filmography.

Created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan J. Condal for HBO, House of the Dragon will serve as a prequel to Game of Thrones starring Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and more, following the beginning of the end for House Targaryen including the family’s war known as the Dance of Dragons.

Who is Mysaria?

The Heirs of the Dragon introduced Mysaria as a prostitute from Westeros during Daemon Targaryen’s celebrations, however, after his exile Daemon is seen leaving with Mysaria.

The HBO series describes Mysaria in the following way:

“She came to Westeros with nothing, sold more times than she can recall, and she could have wilted… but instead she rose to become the most trusted – and most unlikely – ally of Prince Daemon Targaryen, the heir to the throne.”

Furthermore, the House of the Dragon source material states Mysaria, or Lady Misery, is a dancer turned lover of Daemon Targaryen and the mistress of whispers to Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen during her reign.

Meet Sonoya Mizuno

Japanese-born British actor, model, and dancer Sonoya Mizuno began her credited career in 2012 with the movie Venus in Eros.

Mizuno then received a breakout role as Kyoko in Ex Machina and went on to star in larger productions including La La Land, Annihilation, and Crazy Rich Asians.

In addition to the actor’s TV role in House of the Dragon, Mizuno has also performed recurring roles in Maniac and Devs.

Mizuno is credited to appear in all ten episodes of House of the Dragon.

House of the Dragon Episode 2

House of the Dragon Episode 2, titled The Rogue Prince, is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, August 28, 2022, on HBO Max.

The US can tune in to watch the installment at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT, and viewers in the UK can watch at the same time during their local time of 2 am GMT.

Title ‘The Rogue Prince’ suggests this episode will follow Daemon Targaryen after being exiled by King Viserys.

Quiet in the realm.



House of the Dragon is now streaming on HBO Max.

