She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is besting the comedy every week, leaning into its Ally McBeal inspiration combined with Tatiana Maslany’s stellar performance. Light Elf Runa was introduced as a side character this week and we explain who she is in Marvel Comics.

The People vs. Emil Blonsky had Jen fight the titular character’s parole case, while Pug and Dennis had their own catfishing case to solve with a cameo from Megan Thee Stallion.

Created by Jessica Gao for Disney+ and based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters’ transformation into the green superhero, starring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, and more.

Episode 3 Recap – Runa’s Catfishing

Runa was introduced into the MCU during Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law as a shapeshifting Light Elf and daughter of an Alfheim diplomat played by Peg O’Keef.

The elf was on a catfishing trial after impersonating a number of people including Megan Thee Stallion, who Dennis thought he was dating.

The episode concluded with Runa losing the case and having to pay $175,000 to Dennis, on top of a 60-day jail sentence for impersonating the judge.

Who is Runa in Marvel Comics?

In Marvel Comics, however, Runa (spelled R?na) was one of the first nine Valkyries, vassal of All-Father Bor, and the owner of Jarnbjorn.

Fans will be familiar with Valkyries thanks to Tessa Thompson’s character in the MCU and Runa first appeared in King in Black: Return of the Valkyries #1 in 2021.

Runa was also caught up in the fight against Knull – the original wielder of All-Black the Necrosword before Gorr the God Butcher – and subsequently trapped inside an undead Celestial.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 4 preview

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 4 is scheduled to release on Thursday, September 8, 2022, on Disney Plus.

Having won her first case within the Superhuman Law Division at GLK&H, Jen may start to explore and appreciate her Hulk form more in the next episode – since her alter ego saved her life against The Wrecking Crew.

This means She-Hulk’s dating life could be in the spotlight next week, thanks to a comical Tinder profile, and Wong is also expected to make a return at some point down the line.

Furthermore, with Runa now off to prison, it is unlikely that her character will make another appearance in the series.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney Plus.

