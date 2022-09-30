Who is Marvel's Saracen? Character and Actor explained

She-Hulk Episode 7 arrived with cameos of several Marvel supervillains, and one of the appearances that grabbed everyone’s attention was Saracen.

The latest episode of She-Hulk showed Jen Walters going to Abomination’s wellness retreat, where she came across many supervillains, including Man-Bull, El Aguila, and Porcupine.

During the session, we also saw Saracen stating that he may or may not be a vampire. Well, then, who exactly is he in the Marvel Universe, and who portrayed him in the MCU?

She Hulk: Attorney At Law | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus Hotstar BridTV 10960 She Hulk: Attorney At Law | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus Hotstar https://i.ytimg.com/vi/sL3jNjriKXE/hqdefault.jpg 1060278 1060278 center 32600

Who is Saracen in Marvel?

Created by Eric Larsen and Mike Baron, Saracen’s first appearance was seen in The Punisher Vol. 2, #22. He is also said to be the oldest vampire in the history of comic books.

Saracen, aka Muzzaffar Lambert, is an assassin who works for corrupt government officials, so he is no less than a terrorist. He is good at operating multiple weapons at a time. He also has the ability to win any combat, be it armed or unarmed.

The vampire is mostly seen involved with the Punisher, and during one combat, the latter badly punctured his body. However, it wasn’t hatred for each other from the beginning; initially, when the duo crossed paths, they worked together for a common goal. Later, the allyship ended when a Florida Senator hired Saracen to help a crime family to kill the Punisher.

Who played Saracen in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law?

Terrence Clowe was seen as Saracen in She-Hulk. The American actor is popularly recognized for his work in Just Beyond, The Harder They Fall, Terror Lake Drive, and more.

While it was cool to see a confirmed MCU vampire in #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw, #Saracen was an odd choice out of all the available Marvel vampires to choose from.



In the comics, Saracen was one of the 1st vampires (known as the Ancient), created by the Darkholders circa 18,500 BC. pic.twitter.com/ng3kvAJsxv — Max Marvel (@MaximilanMarvel) September 29, 2022

In the latest episode of She-Hulk, we saw him for the first time in the retreat center of Abomination. He was the first one to point out the unhealthy relationship between Man-Bull and El Aguila.

We may get to see Terrence Clowe’s Saracen in the upcoming episodes of the Disney Plus show.