American rapper Megan Thee Stallion has been confirmed to be appearing in an upcoming episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney Plus and we confirm who she will be playing.

News of the rapper’s inclusion in the series broke months before, however, it was officially confirmed and teased by Pug actor Josh Segarra during the She-Hulk red carpet premiere.

Created by Jessica Gao for Disney+ and based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters’ transformation into the green superhero, starring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, and more.

Who is Megan Thee Stallion Playing in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law?

Deadline confirmed that Megan Thee Stallion would be following up her cameo role in Starz’s P-Valley with another cameo in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law playing herself.

The report also contained a quote from Segarra who outlined the episode plot the rapper would be in:

“A gentleman is being catfished by somebody that lives in another universe, let’s say. Another world…So he thinks he’s dating one person, and he’s not, so we need to help him figure that out.”

Deadline teased that the catfisher is pretending to be a recording artist which confirms Megan Thee Stallion will be playing herself.

The musician played Tina Snow in P-Valley, which is an alter-ego of the rapper, therefore, Megan Thee Stallion could be reviving Tina Snow again in She-Hulk.

Marvel Fans React to the Rapper’s Inclusion

The Marvel fandom was certainly surprised, to say the least, upon hearing Megan Thee Stallion’s inclusion in the series.

Many thought it was an odd choice to include the musician, however, fans of the rapper’s were quick to point out that she has acted and directed before.

dudes coming at Megan Thee Stallion for being in She-Hulk…..despite her having acted AND directed in the past. — sto | Artist Development | Writer | Label Owner I (@BigSto) August 29, 2022

How Many Episodes are in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has nine episodes within its first season on Disney Plus and the show premiered on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Each installment will release every Thursday, putting the season finale on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

Below, we have outlined She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s release schedule in full and we will update episode titles as they are announced:

Episode 1: A Normal Amount of Rage – August 18, 2022

– August 18, 2022 Episode 2: Superhuman Law – August 25, 2022

– August 25, 2022 Episode 3: TBA – September 1, 2022

Episode 4: TBA – September 8, 2022

Episode 5: TBA – September 15, 2022

Episode 6: TBA – September 22, 2022

Episode 7: TBA – September 29, 2022

Episode 8: TBA – October 6, 2022

Episode 9: TBA – October 13, 2022

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney Plus.

