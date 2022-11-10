Who Is Mina Sundwall and Who Do They Play in God of War Ragnarok?

PlayStation’s God of War Ragnarok is finally here and with it comes a slew of memorable and enchanting characters. If you want to learn more about Mina Sundwall and who they play in the Norse era of the series, you’ve come to the right place.

After four years of extreme patience, God of War fans have finally been rewarded with the release of Ragnarok on PS5 and PS4. The freezing winds of Fimbulwinter have come to Midgard, making survival for Kratos, Atreus, and Mimir in the Norse wilds even more challenging than before. Thankfully and entirely expected, Ragnarok has been receiving overwhelming positivity as it currently sits at a score of 94 on Metacritic.

As players get stuck into the minds and challenges of the game’s diverse and complex characters, many are wondering who Mina Sundwall is and who they play in Ragnarok. Let’s check it out…

Who Is Mina Sundwall?

Even though Mina is only 21 years old, she has already a vast career under her belt. Her very first television appearance was in 2012, starring in season 4 of Celebrity Ghost Stories. From there, Mina appeared in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, the romantic comedy-drama Maggie’s Plan, and more recently, we saw her in 28 episodes of the Netflix series, Lost in Space. Her latest project, of course, is in God of War Ragnarok.

Hailing from New York, Mina can also be found on Instagram where she takes random pictures of her adventures across the globe and abseiling, as well as plenty of photos of her adorable cat Bella. If Tiktok is more your thing, Mina can also be found there.

Mina Sundwall’s Role in God of War Ragnarok

Mina plays Thrúd, or Thrud, in God of War Ragnarok. Thrud is Thor and Sif’s warrior daughter and like her father, she can harness the power of electricity. Due to being a Goddess, she is also immortal and can only be killed by much stronger gods.

Thrud is also a skilled warrior, taking on anyone who gets in her way with power and speed. But thankfully, her armor is made of Asgardian steel and animal skin which gives her plenty of protection from those who wish to go head to head with her.

