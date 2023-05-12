The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is finally upon us, and before every fan flocks to Hyrule, we confirm who Rauru’s voice actor is and take a look at the rest of the English voice cast involved.

We previously discussed the Rehydrated Ganon meme, after the final trailer for Tears of the Kingdom revealed a much healthier-looking villain.

Developed and published by Nintendo, the action-adventure game, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, is a direct sequel to 2017’s Breath of the Wild, flaunting open-world gameplay in the fictional kingdom of Hyrule following protagonist and hero, Link, ally Princess Zelda, and antagonist, Ganondorf.

Who is Rauru’s voice actor in Tears of the Kingdom?

Rauru’s voice actor is confirmed to be Chris Hackney, thanks to a full video showing the credits of Tears of the Kingdom supplied by YouTuber GamersPrey.

The actor’s credit has yet to appear on his IMDB as Nintendo likes to keep some surprises for launch day.

Rauru is a returning character in Tears of the Kingdom, making his comeback as the Sage of Light. The character first appeared way back in Ocarina of Time and fans learned that he also existed under the form of owl, Kaepora Gaebora.

Chris Hackney is a prolific voice actor in video games and anime, spanning all the way back to 1994. His roles include Bug-Eyes in Vinland Saga, Dimitri in Fire Emblem: Engage and he will also voice Asura Otsutsuki in the video game, Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Cr. Nintendo of America/YouTube

Meet the Tears of the Kingdom English voice cast

Kengo Takanashi and Patricia Summersett are returning to their respective characters, Link and Zelda, with Takanashi only delivering Link’s battle sounds as the character does not have any speaking lines.

The big reveal this time around was Critical Role’s Matthew Mercer being revealed to be the force behind Ganondorf this time around.

Below, we have included the English voice actors that we know so far:

Matthew Mercer played Ganondorf once before

It may surprise Zelda fans to learn that Matthew Mercer has played Ganondorf once before.

The 2009 Super Smash Bros. fan film series, There Will Be Brawl, was an independent project helmed by Zach Grafton and Mercer, and ran for 10 parts spanning one year.

Mercer portrayed a leaner version of the Zelda villain and starred alongside Kyle Hebert playing Wario and Gregory Niebel as Solid Snake.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is now available to play on Nintendo Switch.

