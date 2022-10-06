**Warning – Spoilers ahead for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law**

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 8 finally delivered the Daredevil cameo we have all been waiting for, the penultimate entry also had a surprising end that changed the tone of the show completely. We explain the ending of Episode 8 and why Red She-Hulk was teased.

Episode 8 saw Jen and Matt Murdock unite to take down Leap Frog’s henchman and save designer Luke Jacobson. However, the pair also found romance after working closely together and sharing the same lawyer-turned-superhero lifestyle.

Created by Jessica Gao for Disney+ and based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters’ transformation into the green superhero, starring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, and more.

She-Hulk Episode 8 Recap

After Jen and Matt spent a night together, the former broke the fourth wall again to indicate to the audience that something big was about to happen.

We moved forward to see She-Hulk attend the Gala in her new dress made by Luke, however, the award for female lawyer of the year was soon interrupted by a broadcast from Hulk King and Intelligencia.

The sinister digital group shared an intimate video of Jen and Matt together with the attendees, which prompted Jen to lose her temper and destroy the screen.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Cr. Marvel Studios, Disney Plus.

Who is Red She-Hulk?

In addition to Jen teasing Red Hulk before the Gala took place, Jen’s descent into anger also teased Red She-Hulk when the glow from the red alarm cast the color over Jen’s face.

Red Hulk is a completely different character to Bruce Banner, as it’s General Thaddeus E. “Thunderbolt” Ross who becomes Red Hulk in the comics to have a better chance of defeating Hulk.

Red She-Hulk, on the other hand, is known as Elizabeth “Betty” Ross – Thaddeus’ daughter – who is basically an evil version of She-Hulk.

Red She-Hulk has had run-ins with Wolverine, Elektra, and The Punisher before, and was created with the same plan in mind when developing Red Hulk – as an enhanced weapon.

Since Betty is a completely separate character from Jen Walters, it’s possible the MCU is doing a mix of both characters and no doubt Intelligencia has slipped something into She-Hulk’s drink to turn her evil.

When the Red lights were flashing on her it looked like they were hinting at a Red She-Hulk. pic.twitter.com/OcOBOMwAaG — Reika Sky ??????????? BLINK OCEAN (@kabukibutterfly) October 6, 2022

How Many Episodes are in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has nine episodes within its first season on Disney Plus and the show first premiered on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Each installment has been released weekly on Thursdays and the jury is still out on whether the series will return for Season 2.

Below, we have outlined She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s release schedule in full and we will update episode titles as they are announced:

Episode 1: A Normal Amount of Rage – August 18, 2022

– August 18, 2022 Episode 2: Superhuman Law – August 25, 2022

– August 25, 2022 Episode 3: The People vs. Emil Blonsky – September 1, 2022

– September 1, 2022 Episode 4: Is This Not Real Magic? – September 8, 2022

– September 8, 2022 Episode 5: Mean, Green, and Straight Poured into These Jeans – September 15, 2022

– September 15, 2022 Episode 6: Just Jen – September 22, 2022

– September 22, 2022 Episode 7: The Retreat – September 29, 2022

– September 29, 2022 Episode 8: Ribbit and Rip It – October 6, 2022

– October 6, 2022 Episode 9: TBA – October 13, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney Plus.

