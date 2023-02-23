A horror revamp of childhood classics is only happening because the IP has gone back into the public domain, and we introduce you to the director, Rhys Frake-Waterfield, and reveal where to watch Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.

Back at the end of January 2023, a sequel to Blood and Honey was announced, weeks before its upcoming theatrical debut.

Written, directed, and co-produced by Waterfield, the British independent horror, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, is based on the books of the same name by A. A. Milne and E. H. Shepard, following Pooh and Piglet who have turned into feral killers after being abandoned by Christopher Robin.

Meet Rhys Frake-Waterfield

British-born professional, Rhys Frake-Waterfield, has covered many positions in the business, including director, producer, writer, and visual effects artist.

Wakefield has directed one short and six feature movies, including Alien Abduction, The Killing Tree, and 2023’s Firenado. The seventh project with Wakefield at the helm will be Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare, which is currently in production.

On the producing front, Wakefield has worked on Return of Krampus, Curse of Jack Frost, and Wrath of Van Helsing, as well as seven credits in the visual effects department, including Dinosaur Hotel.

The busy artist currently has a staggering fifteen projects currently in post-production, which he is credited as a producer on, including Rise of Loch Ness, Mary Had a Little Lamb, and Three Blind Mice.

Continuing the guy’s penchant for turning classic children’s tales dark, Wakefield will also be producing the viral upcoming horror Bambi: The Reckoning, which is expected to see the innocent deer turn into a “killing machine”, confirmed by IMDB.

Where to watch Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

The only place you will be able to watch Winnie the Pooh Blood and Honey is in your local cinema.

Blood and Honey currently has no plans for streaming digitally any time soon, considering how much money it’s making at the box office before its UK release.

If you’re curious to know if Blood and Honey will have any post-credits scenes, we have the details so you’re not waiting around at the end.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey will release in UK cinemas on March 10, 2023.

