Movies & Television

Who is Roald in YOU Season 4? The character and Actor Explained

By Aparna Ukil

Roald's half shot in YOU S4
CREDIT- YOU Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

YOU Season 4 has introduced us to a new character named Roald, and this article talks about the fictional character as well as the actor who played him.

YOU Season 4 Part 1 is available to stream on Netflix, and people are going crazy seeing the main protagonist Joe living a new life in London. He is now leading his life as a prestigious university literature professor named Johnathan Moore. He has also accidentally become a part of a group of the most wealthy people in London. However, these rich douchebags start getting killed one by one, but this time Joe has nothing to do with all these murders. In fact, he also gets stalked by a mysterious person.

Who is Roald in YOU Season 4?

Roald belongs to one of the most influential families in London. He shares a close bond with Kate and is over-possessive for her, so he doesn’t seem to like Joe. Sometimes, it also looked like he had feelings for Kate that he never expressed. However, when the mysterious killer entered the picture, Roald was also on the suspect’s list of Joe.

The first part of the new season of YOU also showed that Joe and Roald were locked up in the basement by Rhys. However, Joe somehow managed to break the chains from Roald’s wrist, and then Kate showed up and freed the two men. However, we still can’t say whether Roald will survive in the second part of YOU as the killer novelist Rhys is not captured yet.

Who played Roald in the series?

Ben Wiggins played the role of Roald in the new season of YOU. Previously, the actor is seen in The Witcher, Casualties, and Doctors. Besides these, he is also recognized for his work in The Sandman, which was released on Netflix in 2022.

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
or Comment Below

Gaming Trailers

More Like This
Stranger Things VR | Official Announcement Netflix
Latest Trailers
The Jackbox Party Starter | Launch Trailer
Aparna Ukil
@UkilAparna

Aparna is an Entertainment writer at Forever Geek who loves everything about K-Dramas and Anime. Besides these, she also enjoys watching the latest TV shows and movies, explicitly falling under the horror genre. She started her professional journey in the retail industry, but her admiration for films and TV shows pulled her into the field of Entertainment writing. She began her writing career by working for Otakukart, Sportskeeda, and Game Revolution before getting an opportunity to write for Forever Geek. When she's not writing, she can be either found exploring new cafes in the town or trying out a different brand of Red Wine.

Read more of Aparna's articles

Got a tip?

Let us know