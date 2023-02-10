Crash Course in Romance Episode 9 Release date and Time

Crash Course In Romance Episode 9 will release soon, and here, we talk about the release schedule for the upcoming episode of the K-Drama tv show.

The tvN Rom-Com Korean drama series Crash Course in Romance has been a winner since the first episode. The story of the series revolves around a dish store owner and a famous maths tutor. It’s also getting a massive fan following due to the award-winning talented lead actors, i.e., Jung Kyung-Ho and Jeon Do-Yeon.

Moreover, the biggest reason the K-drama deserves to be on your watch list is that it doesn’t come with a cheesy regular love story but with a romance that’s quite relatable for people of all ages. Now, as we proceed toward its ninth episode’s release date, let’s find out when it will get released for fans worldwide.

When will Crash Course in Romance Episode 9 get released?

Crash Course in Romance will get released on Saturday, February 11, 2023, on tvN for fans in Korea at 9:00 PM KST. Fans residing outside Korea can follow the below release time schedule to catch up with the episode of the popular K-Drama on Netflix:

Pacific Standard Timing- 6:00 AM (February 11th)

Central Standard Timing- 8:00 AM (February 11th)

Eastern Standard Timing- 9:00 AM (February 11th)

Greenwich Mean Timing- 2:00 PM (February 11th)

Central European Timing- 3:00 PM (February 11th)

Indian Standard Timing- 7:30 PM (February 11th)

Phillipine Timing- 10:00 PM (February 11th)

Australian Timing- 12:30 AM (February 12th)

What happened in the previous episode of the Korean drama series?

Chi-Yeol and Haeng-Seon head toward a restaurant to have a meal. The former used to visit the place in childhood, and the place hasn’t changed a bit. After that, the episode also shows us some flashbacks showing that Haeng-Seon and Chi-Yeol crossed paths at the same restaurant years ago.

Chi-Yeol was invited by Haeng Seon’s mum to the place frequently; that’s why he usually felt that he had some connection with Haeng Seon and her family. Jang Seo-jin installs a tracking app on her son’s phone, so she can keep a record of where he has been the entire day. On the other hand, Chi-yeol is the landlord of the building where Haeng-Seon lives.