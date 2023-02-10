Movies & Television

Crash Course in Romance Episode 9 Release date and Time

By Aparna Ukil

Choi Chi Yeol half shot from Crash Course in Romance
CREDIT- Netflix Asia official youtube channel

Crash Course In Romance Episode 9 will release soon, and here, we talk about the release schedule for the upcoming episode of the K-Drama tv show.

The tvN Rom-Com Korean drama series Crash Course in Romance has been a winner since the first episode. The story of the series revolves around a dish store owner and a famous maths tutor. It’s also getting a massive fan following due to the award-winning talented lead actors, i.e., Jung Kyung-Ho and Jeon Do-Yeon.

Moreover, the biggest reason the K-drama deserves to be on your watch list is that it doesn’t come with a cheesy regular love story but with a romance that’s quite relatable for people of all ages. Now, as we proceed toward its ninth episode’s release date, let’s find out when it will get released for fans worldwide.

When will Crash Course in Romance Episode 9 get released?

Crash Course in Romance will get released on Saturday, February 11, 2023, on tvN for fans in Korea at 9:00 PM KST. Fans residing outside Korea can follow the below release time schedule to catch up with the episode of the popular K-Drama on Netflix:

  • Pacific Standard Timing- 6:00 AM (February 11th)
  • Central Standard Timing- 8:00 AM (February 11th)
  • Eastern Standard Timing- 9:00 AM (February 11th)
  • Greenwich Mean Timing- 2:00 PM (February 11th)
  • Central European Timing- 3:00 PM (February 11th)
  • Indian Standard Timing- 7:30 PM (February 11th)
  • Phillipine Timing- 10:00 PM (February 11th)
  • Australian Timing- 12:30 AM (February 12th)

What happened in the previous episode of the Korean drama series?

Chi-Yeol and Haeng-Seon head toward a restaurant to have a meal. The former used to visit the place in childhood, and the place hasn’t changed a bit. After that, the episode also shows us some flashbacks showing that Haeng-Seon and Chi-Yeol crossed paths at the same restaurant years ago.

Chi-Yeol was invited by Haeng Seon’s mum to the place frequently; that’s why he usually felt that he had some connection with Haeng Seon and her family. Jang Seo-jin installs a tracking app on her son’s phone, so she can keep a record of where he has been the entire day. On the other hand, Chi-yeol is the landlord of the building where Haeng-Seon lives.

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
or Comment Below

Gaming Trailers

More Like This
Crash Drive 3 - Announcement Trailer
Latest Trailers
ANONYMOUS;CODE | Announcement Trailer
Aparna Ukil
@UkilAparna

Aparna is an Entertainment writer at Forever Geek who loves everything about K-Dramas and Anime. Besides these, she also enjoys watching the latest TV shows and movies, explicitly falling under the horror genre. She started her professional journey in the retail industry, but her admiration for films and TV shows pulled her into the field of Entertainment writing. She began her writing career by working for Otakukart, Sportskeeda, and Game Revolution before getting an opportunity to write for Forever Geek. When she's not writing, she can be either found exploring new cafes in the town or trying out a different brand of Red Wine.

Read more of Aparna's articles

Got a tip?

Let us know