**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Andor**

The fallout after Andor’s Aldhani mission put Mon Mothma in a difficult situation during Episode 7 and we explain who her friend Tay Kolma is and introduce you to the actor playing him – Ben Miles.

Episode 7, titled Announcement, saw the Empire tighten its hold over the galaxy after the Imperials payroll was stolen from underneath its nose, which had an impact on Cassian’s false sentencing on Niamos.

Created by Tony Gilroy for Disney Plus, Andor is a prequel series to the Star Wars spin-off Rogue One, returning Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. Set five years before the Jyn Erso-led project, Andor also stars Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw.

Andor | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus BridTV 11255 Andor | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus https://i.ytimg.com/vi/6xBNpL4zvM0/hqdefault.jpg 1096340 1096340 center 32600

Andor Episode 7 Recap – Who is Tay Kolma?

After meeting with Luthen, the ramifications of the rebels’ heist took a toll on Mon Mothma, who later goes ahead with her official dinner.

It is there where she caught up with her old friend and banker Tay Kolma, who she has known since childhood. Mon discreetly asks for his help in allowing her to remove funds from her personal holdings without arousing suspicion.

Tay is an original character introduced in Andor, who works at the Bank of Kolma on the planet Chandrila and has two sisters, Adrine and Marsa, according to Star Wars Fandom.

The character is expected to become the chairman of Mon’s Chandrilan charitable outreach program as the series progresses, in order to hide her credit withdrawal from the family accounts.

Andor – Cr. Lucasfilm, Disney Plus. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM

Meet Ben Miles

English actor Ben Miles portrays Tay Kolma in Andor Episode 7, and will likely be recognizable to most.

The actor’s credited career kicked off in the early 90s with the Zorro television series, paving the way for a number of guest spots in television throughout the decade.

Miles’ later career gave him recurring roles in Peak Practice, Cold Feet, Coupling, and Lark Rise to Candleford, however, most people will recognize the actor from his role as Peter Townsend in Netflix’s The Crown.

Despite only being credited for one episode of Andor, we do expect Miles to return to play Tay in future episodes and the actor will also star in the upcoming Tetris movie.

OH MY GEEZ! Ben Miles, The actor who plays Peter Townsend in #TheCrown plays Tay Kolma is in Star Wars #Andor Ep.7 ? pic.twitter.com/JOFP86hSsz — TheRaeSide (@TheRaeSide) October 19, 2022

Andor Episode 8 Preview

Andor Episode 8 is scheduled to release on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, on Disney Plus.

Episode 8 will pick up with Cassian after his false accusation on Niamos cost him a six-year prison sentence – much to his dismay.

Since Vel is already looking for him on Luthen’s behalf, it is likely she will be behind his prison break.

Luthen may then call in another favor from Cassian after helping him escape, encouraging him to join the rebellion full-time.

Elsewhere, we may see Mon Mothma’s proposition to Tay go through and we’ll also catch up with Karn in his new job.

Andor – Cr. Lucasfilm, Disney Plus. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Andor is now streaming on Disney Plus.

Show all