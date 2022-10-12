**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Werewolf by Night**

Disney Plus’ Werewolf by Night was the perfect Halloween gift from Marvel to the fans, introducing a new character that everyone loves. We explain who Ted is, Jack’s loveable best friend, and explain Man-Thing’s human identity from Marvel Comics.

Werewolf by Night introduced Jack Russell and a group of warriors from across the world who began competing for the Bloodstone, including the family’s own Elsa. The special presentation also gave us our first glimpse at the titular beast, promising the return of Jack, Elsa, and Man-Thing in the future of the MCU.

Directed by Michael Giacchino and written by Heather Quinn and Peter Cameron for Disney Plus, Werewolf by Night is based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name and serves as Marvel’s first presentation of its kind. The feature stars Laura Donnelly and Harriet Sansom Harris alongside Gael García Bernal as the titular monster.

Werewolf by Night Recap

While searching for the Bloodstone in the maze, the warriors were warned of a creature they must battle by Verussa.

After a long take with no cuts, Jack backs into one of the hedges in the maze, which prompts the creature to extend his hand through the shrubbery and grab Jack from behind.

As it turns out, Jack is friends with the creature, who calls him Ted, but we know from the trailer that the creature is also called Man-Thing.

After Jack and Elsa untie to get the Bloodstone, the latter encourages Elsa to call Man-Thing Ted and treat him like an old friend, which ends up getting the creature on her side.

Who is Ted?

Jack calls Man-Thing Ted because Dr. Theodore Sallis is actually the creature’s human identity from Marvel Comics.

Living as a biochemistry professor, Ted and Curt Connors attempted to recreate the Super Soldier Serum that created Captain America in order to make a 2.0 version of the character.

Ted ended up modifying the now-named SO-2 formula and was forced to inject himself with it after his lover Ellen betrayed him and sold him and his serum out to the organization AIM.

The injected serum took a hold of Ted’s body at the same time his car crashed into a swamp and the mystical energy from the swamp combined with the serum turned him into the swamp creature known as Man-Thing.

In honor of Howard Chaykin's birthday, I'd like to share this classic story by Gerry Conway, Gray Morrow, Howard Chaykin, and Roy Thomas.

Marvel Fans Love Jack and Man-Thing’s Friendship

After the premiere of Werewolf by Night, Marvel fans couldn’t get enough of the friendship between Jack and Man-Thing.

The final scene of the movie, which took place in technicolor, showed Jack coming out of his tent a little worse for wear after his wolf transformation, and Man-Thing, or Ted, was on hand to give him a cup of coffee.

The fandom is now hellbent on seeing more of Jack, Elsa, and Man-Thing in the future of the MCU.

Werewolf by Night is now streaming on Disney Plus.

