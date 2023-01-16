Episode one of HBO’s The Last of Us has gotten off to a great start. Let’s delve deeper into the actress who plays Tess in the series and find out more about them.

HBO’s grim adaptation of the 2013 horror game The Last of Us aired yesterday, Sunday 15th. Even though we are only into the first episode, the highly anticipated series is already slated to be one of the best video game renditions seen yet. Roll on episode 2!

As viewers sobbed and watched wide-eyed at the twists and turns throughout, including that banger of a song played at the end, the incredible performance by Anna Torv was paramount leaving many wanting to know more about the actress who plays the ballsy Tess.

Who is the actress behind the character Tess?

Theresa “Tess” Servopoulos is played by Anna Torv. Born in Melbourne, Australia in 1979, the 43-year-old landed the role of the hardened survivor and Joel’s lover Tess for HBO’s The Last of Us. Coming from an Australian, Scottish and Estonian background, Anna has seen her fair share of the spotlight first appearing as Ophelia with the Bell Shakespeare Company in John Bell’s production of Hamlet and then as Nikki Martel in The Secret Life of Us.

If you’re a fan of Netflix’s Mindhunter, you’ll remember Anna’s face as Wendy Carr who played an FBI consultant. If you were hoping to see Anna on Twitter or Instagram, unfortunately, she isn’t on either. In an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, Anna talked about why keeping her private life intact was important.

“I don’t want it to seem like I’m judging people who do it, really I am not, because I get it and I understand it,” Anna states. “But I do think you can’t put what you’re eating for breakfast on the internet and then be upset when people are invading your space. If you just don’t do it, then you are given an element of respect and they don’t talk about it.”

The Last of Us will release a new episode every Sunday on HBO in America and for those in the UK, catch it on Monday via Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.

