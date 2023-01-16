Depeche Mode’s Never Let Me Down Again which played on the radio at the end of HBO’s The Last of Us first episode ‘Lost in the Darkness’ was an important warning in the show’s journey.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for episode one

To the joy of every Last of Us fan, episode one of the HBO show has finally aired and without going into too many aspects, so far it has more than lived up to the hype and massive expectations. In one scene in particular as Joel, Ellie and Tess make their way out of Boston’s quarantine zone, an essential musical code played over the radio that showcases what lies in wait for the trio.

As I’m sure the song is stuck in your head like everyone else’s now, let’s dig into what the 1980s song actually means.

The official #TheLastOfUs trailer is here.



From the Emmy-award winning creator of Chernobyl and the creator of the acclaimed video game, the new @hbo original series premieres January 15 on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/YH2InXSKoD — HBO Max (@hbomax) December 3, 2022

Why was Depeche Mode’s Never Let Me Down Again important?

As Joel and Tess have an idea of why they need to get Ellie out of Boston after a soldier tested her positive for the virus, the final scene switches to the room in which Ellie was in previously while flicking through a book of Billboard’s Number One Hits. For anyone who loves the 80s, Depeche Mode’s Never Let Me Down Again is a familiar tune that plays at the end of The Last of Us but it’s a lot more important than that.

Ellie stumbled across a piece of paper that she quickly realized were codes depending on what genre of music would be playing through the radio. The 1960s was ‘nothing new in’, the 1970s meant ‘new stock’ and the 1980s had a red X beside it meaning trouble.

Depeche Mode’s song Never Let Me Down Again is from 1987 which, of course, is code for trouble is on the horizon. For those new to The Last of Us, we won’t go into any spoilers and also the show will have its own twists and turns but this is likely to be where Tess, Joel and Ellie will run into Bill and Frank where things really heat up.

The Last of Us will release a new episode every Sunday on HBO in America and for those in the UK, catch it on Monday via Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.

Show all