Marvel’s Werewolf by Night did a fantastic job at getting the fandom into the Halloween spirit with its monster-movie style. By now, we all know the main players of the special, but we take a look at the cold open to reveal who the narrator is.

The 50-minute Halloween special introduced us to Jack Russell and Elsa Bloodstone, as they took part in a hunt to find the powerful Bloodstone. Jack was revealed to be the titular werewolf, as outlined in the comics, and the Marvel fandom was introduced to the loveable Man-Thing.

Directed by Michael Giacchino and written by Heather Quinn and Peter Cameron for Disney Plus, Werewolf by Night is based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name and serves as Marvel’s first presentation of its kind. The feature stars Laura Donnelly and Harriet Sansom Harris alongside Gael García Bernal as the titular monster.

Werewolf by Night’s Cold Open

After changing the Marvel fanfare to the movie’s black-and-white aesthetic, Werewolf by Night delved into an intro explaining a brief history of the Bloodstone.

An unidentified narrator spoke over a series of sketches, showing the monsters and darkness of the world alongside its heroes.

It is then explained that these monsters are hunted, most notably by the Bloodstone family, who also hold the supernatural relic known as the Bloodstone and the weapon is in search of a new master after the death of Ulysses Bloodstone.

Who is the Narrator During Werewolf by Night’s Intro?

The Werewolf by Night narrator is confirmed to be voice actor Rick D. Wasserman, who has a lengthy career in the profession.

Beginning his career as an in-person actor during the early 2000s, appearing in popular shows such as Law & Order, 24, and CSI: NY, Wasserman entered the voice acting scene in 2008 for the video game World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King.

Since then, he has appeared in a long list of video games and television shows for both Marvel and DC, including Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 2, Batman: Arkham Knight, and The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

Wasserman has also done voice work for a number of triple-A games, including The Last of Us: Part II, Call of Duty, and Halo.

Marvel May Have More Special Presentations Planned

It’s confirmed that at least one more special presentation is on the way in the form of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which is scheduled to premiere in December 2022.

After this Christmas special, Marvel has confirmed no more, however, The Cosmic Circus did reveal Marvel Studios is planning more special presentations down the line, according to its sources.

The report stated Marvel wants to create a number of specials that are not always tied to holiday seasons, in an attempt to expand the universe without making a series or feature-length film out of it.

