Who is the New Black Panther in the sequel film

After Thor: Love and Thunder, every Marvel fan is eyeing Black Panther 2. The first Black Panther film was released in 2018 and starred Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa. After the tragic death of Boseman in 2020, fans were shattered, and since then, they have been curious to know if the beloved T’Challa will be replaced?

After the release of Black Panther, producer Kevin Feige thought of getting a sequel movie as there are many things about the character that has to be covered. So, the sequel film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, was officially announced in mid-2019. The film will make its way to the theatres on November 11, 2022, so we are only a few months away from getting back to Wakanda. However, the void of not having Boseman’s T’Challa in the story that he started will always be there.

Will the iconic Black Panther be replaced?

In 2020, Marvel Studios clarified that the iconic Black Panther couldn’t be replaced. There has always been one T’Challa, and it will always be Chadwick Boseman. Hence, this statement made it clear that we would get to see a different story focusing on a different character. So, who will that be?

Well, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will see T’Challa’s sister Shuri portrayed by Letitia Wright in the titular role. As T’Challa took his father’s mantle and became the King of Wakanda after his death, we may see the same pattern followed hereafter. However, this time it would be Shuri who has to take the responsibility of the Kingdom.

Do we have a trailer for the sequel film?

No trailer for Black Panther 2 has been released at the time of this writing. Marvel studios prefer to release the official trailer three months before the movie’s official release. So, we can expect the trailer to be released in August or September as the film is scheduled to be released in November 2022.