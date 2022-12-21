A new poster from Marvel and Sony has been released and fans have fetched their magnifying glasses to inspect it. We discuss who The Spectacular Spider-Man is, who was spotted in the busy Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse poster.

Even though Across the Spider-Verse will remain a Sony project outside of the MCU, a crossover is rumored to be made that may even include Tom Holland’s Spidey.

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson with a screenplay by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a direct sequel to 2018’s Into the Spider-Verse and sees the return of Shameik Moore as protagonist Miles Morales in a labyrinth of alternate universes known as the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Poster

On December 20, 2022, Sony Pictures tweeted a new poster for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, featuring not one but many Spider-Man variants.

Accompanying Miles Morales in the middle was a host of other characters, including Spider-Man Unlimited and Bombastic Bag Man.

Another international poster was later released, which gave us an extended look at more characters, including the PS4 Spider-Man.

Who is The Spectacular Spider-Man?

One variant that came as a surprise to fans was the inclusion of The Spectacular Spider-Man – an appearance that has since been confirmed by writer Chris Miller.

The Spectacular Spider-Man was an American animated series that ran between 2008 and 2009, developed by Greg Weisman and Victor Cook.

Spanning two seasons with a total of 26 episodes, Spectacular Spider-Man followed Peter Parker during his high-school years with the narrative abiding by Weisman’s theme of “The Education of Peter Parker.” Each story arc in the series was thematically named, such as Biology 101, Chemistry 101, and so forth.

Leading the cast was What If…? voice actor Josh Keaton as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Lacey Chabert as Gwen Stacy, and James Arnold Taylor as Harry Osborn. Other guest actors included Dee Bradley Baker, Robert Englund, and Jim Cummings.

The series was canceled after the second season when Disney acquired Marvel and Sony gave up the animated rights to the character, even though Weisman had five seasons planned.

Meet the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Cast

Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld will be returning to the lead roles, Miles and Gwen Stacy, alongside Oscar Isaac’s Spider-Man 2099.

The Japanese Spider-Man, Takuya Yamashiro, is touted to be returning as the variant as well as VA Yuri Lowenthal, who may be voicing Spidey from the Insomniac Games title.

Below, we introduce you to the full Across the Spider-Verse cast:

Shameik Moore – Miles Morales / Spider-Man

– Miles Morales / Spider-Man Hailee Steinfeld – Gwen Stacy / Spider-Woman

– Gwen Stacy / Spider-Woman Jake Johnson – Peter B. Parker / Spider-Man

– Peter B. Parker / Spider-Man Oscar Isaac – Miguel O’Hara / Spider-Man 2099

– Miguel O’Hara / Spider-Man 2099 Issa Rae – Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman

– Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman Daniel Kaluuya – Hobart “Hobie” Brown / Spider-Punk

– Hobart “Hobie” Brown / Spider-Punk Jason Schwartzman – the Spot

– the Spot Brian Tyree Henry – Jefferson Davis

– Jefferson Davis Luna Lauren Vélez – Rio Morales

– Rio Morales Greta Lee – Lyla

– Lyla Rachel Dratch – Counselor

– Counselor Jorma Taccone – the Vulture

– the Vulture Shea Whigham – George Stacy

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Cr. Sony Pictures Animation, YouTube.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse releases in theatres on June 2, 2023.

