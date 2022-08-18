Who is Titania? Comic origin explored as the villain appears in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Who’s the mysterious woman who showed up at the end of the first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law? Well, that’s Titania portrayed by Jameela Jamil, and this article discusses who she is and what’s her comic book origin.

After introducing us to a gender-swapped version of Thor in MCU, Marvel Studios has introduced us to Jennifer Walters’ Hulk version. Tatiana Maslany has taken the role, and Episode 1 shows that she has really done a great job. Moreover, it was also great to see Bruce Banner’s version of Hulk again on our screens.

Apart from these two, we were also introduced to a villain named Titania. Let’s explore her comic book origin until the show reveals more about the character.

Who is Marvel’s Titania, and how is she linked to She-Hulk?

Born in Denver, Colorado, Mary MacPherran, the family’s youngest member, had seen a hard childhood. She was bullied in school because of her short height and thin body. As she had no friends, she started fantasizing about superheroes and wishing to be one. Later, working in the grocery store, she made a friend named Marsha Rosenberg. The duo shared a similar past, so they bonded well.

One day, when Spider-Woman showed up in the town, Marsha told Mary that her hair looked the same as the superheroine. Mary thought of taking advantage and told Marsha that she was the Spider-Woman. So, as the news spread across the town, she became famous. However, her popularity was short-lived because when the Beyonder attacked the planet, everyone counted on her, but she wasn’t a superhero, so she couldn’t do anything.

Later, feeling ashamed, she decided to escape from there with Marsha. The duo was then found by Doctor Doom, who proposed to give them superpowers if they agreed to be a part of his supervillain group. The girls agreed to it and went with him. So, Doom turned Marsha into Volcana and Mary into Titania.

Titania trying out her new powers, had a combat with Spider-Man and She-Hulk but couldn’t win, so she decided to work on her powers. Since then, she has been one of the greatest enemies of She-Hulk.