Who is Yoichi Isagi's voice actor in Blue Lock? Meet Kazuki Ura

Blue Lock anime is based on soccer and was created by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura. The manga series was serialized in 2018 in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, and in 2021, the anime adaptation of the fan-favourite manga was declared.

At the time of this writing, we have already witnessed two episodes of the anime, and with its spectacular animation and character design, it has already become a massive hit.

After watching the episodes, fans have become desperate to learn about the voice actors of their favourite characters, and here, we talk about the voice actor of the main protagonist Yoichi Isagi.

Who is Kazuki Ura?

Kazuki Ura is an Osaka-born voice actor who started his career in 2018, and since then, he has worked for several anime series and video games.

Some of his recognized performances were seen in 2021’s World’s End Harem, where he voiced Shouta Doi, and in 2022’s Futsal Boys, he voiced Kyosuke Aiba. Now, in Blue Lock, he has given his voice to the main protagonist Yoichi Isagi.

Who is Yoichi Isagi in Blue Lock?

In Blue Lock, Yoichi Isagi is the main character who played as a forward for his high school’s football team. He was a part of Team Z during the initial selection process of Blue lock. He dreams of becoming the world’s best striker.

In the manga, Yoichi has a tall build and a good physique. However, his personality gets developed with time. Besides this, the manga shows that Yoichi has blue hair, whereas he has black hair in the anime adaptation.

Yoichi had a passion for soccer since childhood; in fact, he started playing the game at the age of 4. He doesn’t only think about himself while playing; instead, he studies the skills and abilities of his fellow team players and using his ball-passing skills, he gives equal opportunities to his entire team.