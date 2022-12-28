The hit Japanese series has returned to Netflix for Season 2, earning its status, once again, as one of the platform’s most talked about shows on the internet. We introduce you to the actor playing the protagonist Arisu and explain what the character’s name means in Alice in Borderland.

Considering the show’s popularity, rumors are stating Season 3 is already in development, however, this renewal has yet to be confirmed by Netflix.

Directed by Shinsuke Sato and based on the manga of the same name by Haro Aso, the Japanese science fiction thriller, Alice in Borderland, follows residents dwelling in an alternate reality where they must compete in various games to gain visas before they expire, resulting in possible execution. The series stars Kento Yamazaki, Tao Tsuchiya, Yuki Morinaga, Keita Machida, and more.

Who Plays Arisu in Alice in Borderland? Meet Kento Yamazaki

Born in Tokyo, Japan, Kento Yamazaki began his credited acting career in 2010 with the television series Atami no Sôsakan.

Throughout his 12-year career, Yamazaki is known for his notable roles in 2015’s Orange, Heroine Disqualified, and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable – Chapter 1.

Accumulating an impressive 5.4 million followers on Instagram, Yamazaki remains one of Japan’s popular professionals, who is likely to return for Alice in Borderland Season 3 should the series get renewed by Netflix.

What Does ‘Arisu’ Mean?

Fans may be surprised to know that Ryohei Arisu’s surname ‘Arisu’ is the Japanese pronunciation of the name ‘Alice’, explaining the show’s western translation.

Arisu is usually a female name, like Alice is, and Charlie’s Names revealed that the Japanese name is derived from the Old High German name Adelheid, with the Japanese meaning of Arisu being “noble kind.”

Additionally, many characters from the show are named after popular figures from the Alice in Wonderland tale, including Usagi, which translates to rabbit, Chishiya, which references the Cheshire Cat, and Hatter after the Mad Hatter.

Alice in Borderland Season 2 Cast

Nijiro Murakami, Ayaka Miyoshi, Dori Sakurada, Aya Asahina, Sho Aoyagi, and Riisa Naka are the familiar faces returning to rival the suits once again, but will the characters manage to return to their world?

Tomohisa Yamashita, Kai Inowaki, Hayato Isomura are some of the new faces joining Tsunematsu in Season 2, playing Kyuma, Matsushita, and Banda.

Below, we have listed the full cast involved in Season 2:

Kento Yamazaki – Ryohei Arisu

– Ryohei Arisu Tao Tsuchiya – Yuzuha Usagi

– Yuzuha Usagi Nijirô Murakami – Shuntaro Chishiya

– Shuntaro Chishiya Yûtarô Watanabe – Kodai Tatta

– Kodai Tatta Dôri Sakurada – Suguru Niragi

– Suguru Niragi Aya Asahina – Hikari Kuina

– Hikari Kuina Ayaka Miyoshi – Ann Rizuna

– Ann Rizuna Shô Aoyagi – Aguni Morizono

– Aguni Morizono Riisa Naka – Mira Kano

– Mira Kano Tsuyoshi Abe – Keiichi Kuzuryu

– Keiichi Kuzuryu Tomohisa Yamashita – Ginji Kyuma

– Ginji Kyuma Yûki Morinaga – Chota Segawa

– Chota Segawa Keita Machida – Daikichi Karube

– Daikichi Karube Yuri Tsunematsu – Akane Heiya

– Akane Heiya Hayato Isomura – Sunato Banda

– Sunato Banda Honami Satô – Kotoko Shiga

– Kotoko Shiga Kai Inowaki – Enji Matsushita

– Enji Matsushita Chihiro Yamamoto – Risa

– Risa Aina Yamada – Urumi Aramaki

– Urumi Aramaki Katsuya Maiguma – Oki Yaba

Alice in Borderland Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.

