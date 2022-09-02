Who plays Elrond in The Rings of Power? Meet Actor Robert Aramayo

The Rings of Power has dropped its first two episodes on Amazon Prime, and like Galadriel, Elrond has also appeared in Lord of the Rings. So, fans are curious to know about the actor who portrayed Elrond in The Rings of Power.

Developed by J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay, the story is set in the second age of Middle Earth when the rings of power were forged. The show has received positive critics’ responses for all aspects, including storyline, filmography, visuals, and more. Moreover, The Rings of Power is good enough to give tough competition to the ongoing HBO show House of the Dragon.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power | SDCC Trailer BridTV 10957 The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power | SDCC Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/uYnQDsaxHZU/hqdefault.jpg 1060794 1060794 center 32600

Who is Elrond?

Having humans and elves as his ancestors, Elrond is Half-eleven who was first seen in supporting roles in LOTR and The Hobbit. Elrond was born to half-elf parents Elwing and Earendil, in the first age of Middle Earth. The sons of Maglor and Maedhros brought up him and his twin brother Elros. By the end of the first age, Elrond also played a significant role in the battle of Elves against the Dark Lord Sauron. However, the fight got worse when Sauron successfully forged ‘The One Ring’ so that he could be the only ruler.

Seeing the powerful forces of Sauron, Elrond was forced to take help from a race of men called Numenoreans, who possessed extraordinary powers, and using that, Sauron was defeated. After that, Elrond became the protector of the Realm. Moreover, in the second age, Elrond’s twin chose to be a mortal human while Elrond was happy being an Elf.

Who is Robert Aramayo?

Robert Aramayo is a British actor who’s playing the role of Elrond in The Rings of Power. He has also appeared as young Eddard Stark in Game of Thrones Season 6.

#RingsOfPower Durin and Elrond definitely had my favorite scenes in the show so far!!???? pic.twitter.com/uBphsZFg7i — JellyandJam (@JellyandJ) September 2, 2022

Robert Aramayo started acting at the age of seven when he first appeared in a primary school production. Later, when he was ten, he joined a theatre to polish his acting skills by participating in plays.