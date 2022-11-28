**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Wednesday**

Not only did the Netflix series delve into more of Wednesday’s psyche, but the show also gave us a rare look at a younger version of the character’s parents and we reveal who played Young Morticia.

Fans are waiting patiently to hear if Netflix will renew Wednesday for a second season after the debut run ended on a new mystery for the protagonist. However, the platform will likely wait to see how the first season performs before making renewal plans.

Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar for Netflix, the American comedy horror Wednesday is a series based on the character of Wednesday Addams from the iconic Addams Family franchise, created by cartoonist Charles Addams.

Wednesday Introduces Young Gomez and Morticia Addams

During Wednesday’s time at Nevermore Academy, she had a series of flashbacks relating to the Nightshades society and her parents’ time at the academy.

During one episode, we see a young Gomez and Morticia already in love at the school, when troublemaker Garrett Gates develops an infatuation with Morticia.

In the present day, we know the Jericho sheriff is adamant Gomez was behind the death of Gates, and subsequent flashbacks reveal how that scenario played out.

Wednesday is Gwen Jones’ Acting Debut

During the Wednesday flashbacks, a young Morticia Addams is played by newcomer Gwen Jones.

The Netflix series is Jones’ first credited role in a television series or film, and she only appeared during the episode “You Reap What You Woe.”

With Jones’ debut in the bag, this could be the jumping-off point of her career, which may open the door to other roles in the near future.

Young Gomez, on the other hand, is played by Lucius Hoyos, who is known for his roles in Heroes Reborn as Jose Gutierrez and the series PAW Patrol.

Meet the Wednesday Cast

Original Wednesday actor Christina Ricci is on board the Netflix series to play new character Marilyn Thornhill, who is a teacher at Nevermore Academy. Ricci played Wednesday Addams in Sonnenfeld’s Addams Family movies.

Game of Thrones and The Sandman actor Gwendoline Christie is also part of the main lineup and Luis Guzmán’s Gomez appears in a guest role with limited screen time alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Morticia.

Check out the full Wednesday cast list below:

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday Addams

– Wednesday Addams Catherine Zeta-Jones – Morticia Addams

– Morticia Addams Riki Lindhome – Dr. Valerie Kinbott

– Dr. Valerie Kinbott Jamie McShane – Sheriff Donovan Galpin

– Sheriff Donovan Galpin Hunter Doohan – Tyler Galpin

– Tyler Galpin Georgie Farmer – Ajax Petropolus

– Ajax Petropolus Moosa Mostafa – Eugene Otinger

– Eugene Otinger Emma Myers – Enid Sinclair

– Enid Sinclair Naomi J. Ogawa – Yoko Tanaka

– Yoko Tanaka Joy Sunday – Bianca Barclay

– Bianca Barclay Percy Hynes White – Xavier Thorpe

– Xavier Thorpe Gwendoline Christie – Larissa Weems

– Larissa Weems Victor Dorobantu – Thing

– Thing Christina Ricci – Marilyn Thornhill

Wednesday is now streaming on Netflix.

