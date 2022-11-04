The first, full-length trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water has been released into the wild and a familiar theme has returned. We provide a reminder of who sings Avatar’s theme song, I See You, as the piece is likely to become popular again around the festive period.

James Cameron has outlined the franchise’s release schedule consisting of a further three features after The Way of Water, confirming there will be one Avatar movie every two years until 2028 – fans should expect some delays, however.

Directed by Cameron with a screenplay by Rick Jaffa, and Amanda Silver, Avatar: The Way of Water serves as the long-anticipated sequel to the 2009 feature, based on a story the writers created with Josh Friedman and Shame Salerno.

Avatar: The Way of Water | Official Teaser Trailer BridTV 9931 Avatar: The Way of Water | Official Teaser Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/uw_A7kCDirQ/hqdefault.jpg 1009830 1009830 center 32600

Who Sings Avatar’s ‘I See You’ Theme Song?

Avatar’s theme song I See You is performed by British singer Leona Lewis and the theme returns as a Versus Music remix throughout The Way of Water’s official trailer.

The song was written by James Horner and Kuk Harrell with production by Simon Franglen for the 2009 movie, and the song has remained as the franchise’s official theme.

Described as a pop-inspired ballad, the lyrics are a reflection of the franchise’s themes of love and the strength discovered through those emotions.

The power behind the theme song was compared to Celine Dion’s My Heart Will Go On and it won Best Original Song at the Golden Globes and Best Song Written for Visual Media at the Grammys.

Leona Lewis is an X-Factor Winner

Born and raised in London, Lewis attended the BRIT School for Performing Arts and Technology before entering the British reality television music competition The X Factor.

The singer went on to win the third series of the competition and subsequently won a £1 million recording contract with Simon Cowell’s label Syco Music.

Lewis’ lead single Bleeding Love, off her debut album Spirit, stayed for seven weeks at the number-one spot in the UK and became the best-selling single of 2007.

I See You Meaning

The phrase ‘I See You’ is one used repeatedly throughout the franchise, which is also present in Avatar 2’s trailer.

First said by Neytiri to Jake, ‘I See You’ is a Na’vi greeting which means that they see you for who you truly are.

In the Na’vi language, it is spoken “Oel ngati kameie” and is said by all clans on Pandora. It is usually accompanied by a hand gesture involving three fingers pressed on the head’s brow and extending it to the person in front.

The greeting originates from the mythological Star Tree featured in a song belonging to the Omaticaya and the Tipani tribes.

Avatar: The Way of Water – Cr. 20th Century Studios UK, YouTube.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Avatar: The Way of Water will release in theaters on December 16, 2022.

Show all