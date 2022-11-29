Who sings Wednesday's goth dance song Goo Goo Muck?

Wednesday Addams is known for her inclination towards the dark and spookiness. So, it’s no wonder her dance sequence from episode 4 of the supernatural Netflix show Wednesday has taken the internet by storm. We look at who sings the song, Goo Goo Muck, featured in the series.

There are instances that some masterpiece soundtracks remain underrated until they get featured in a TV series or film. We’ve seen that happening with Kate Bush’s ‘Running up that Hill’ when it featured in Stranger Things Season 4, and that’s what happened with ‘Goo Goo Muck’ after Wednesday‘s release.

Not many people knew that such a beautifully composed soundtrack existed until we paid attention to the song that made Wednesday Addams dance in the Netflix show iconic.

Wednesday Addams | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 11605 Wednesday Addams | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/Q73UhUTs6y0/hqdefault.jpg 1191243 1191243 center 32600

Who sings Goo Goo Muck Soundtrack from Wednesday?

‘Goo Goo Muck’ was initially recorded by Ronnie Cook and The Gaylads in 1962. Cook sang some other incredible songs, which include ‘Only the Lonely,’ ‘Super Fine Girl,’ ‘A Million Miles to Paradise,’ and many more.

However, the song from episode 4 of Wednesday came into existence in 1981 and was sung by The Cramps. With her frozen expressions, Wednesday grabbed everyone’s attention with her dance sequence, but the soundtrack she danced to became a sensation overnight.

Talking about the dance, when the fan-favorite dance scene clip from Wednesday was dropped on Netflix’s official youtube channel, we learn that the 20-year-old actor herself choreographed the goth-dance routine. In fact, the actress was concerned about how the dance sequence will turn out, but it worked quite well, and fans absolutely loved it.

Who are The Cramps?

The Cramps was a cult band from the 70s formed by Lux Interior and Poison Ivy. When the duo met in 1972, they realized they shared a passion for music. Hence, they decided to create a rock band that will be known as The Cramps. In the start, Lux and Ivy were joined by Bryan Gregory as a guitarist, and Pam Balam, Gregory’s sister, joined the group as a drummer.

Dancing is one of my favorite things to do. Along with gravedigging, conducting autopsies, and glaring uncomfortably. pic.twitter.com/q5sHhp82Rr — Wednesday Addams (@wednesdayaddams) November 25, 2022

The Cramps were known for their crazy yet simple soundtracks that mostly followed the 50s retro music style. In the beginning, the Rock n Roll band used to perform at several small and big events. In 1978, they organized a free concert for mental hospital patients. In 1979, The Cramps came with their first EP (Extended Play) album titled ‘Gravest Hits.’ The following year, they released their full album, ‘Songs the Lord Taught Us.’

In their career of thirty years, the group has performed worldwide and released twelve albums to date. However, except for Lux and Ivy, the rest of the group members kept changing over time. The Cramps performed regularly until the co-founder Lux Interior died in 2009.