Where was Willow Season 1 Filmed? Disney Plus Series Filming Locations Explored

Willow Season 1 is yet to release on the OTT platform but seeing the exotic filming locations in the trailer of the TV series, fans are eager to learn about every location it has been shot.

Coming from George Lucas, the creator of Star Wars, Willow originally came out as a film in 1988. The storyline was planned by George a decade before its release, but the ideas were not executed until he met Warwick Davis, the film’s star. The film wasn’t a hit at the box office, but it received appreciation from fans worldwide with time. That’s one of the reasons we are going to get an eight-episodic sequel TV series of the film.

Filming locations of Willow Season 1 explored

As we know that the upcoming Willow series serves as a sequel to the original film, so there’s no chance that it wouldn’t have been shot at the same place where the film was shot. Hence, several scenes of Willow Season 1 were filmed in Dinorwic Quarry, Wales. Moreover, New Zealand’s Tongariro National Park was used to film the castle in which Queen Bavmorda resides.

Apart from that, several scenes of the series were filmed at the Dragon International Film Studios in Bridgend, Wales. The exciting part about filming at the huge studio is that it has four soundstages that can be used to shoot different scenes for a show or a film.

Two waterfalls have been featured in the TV series; one was Northern California’s Burney Falls, while the other was Ireland’s Powerscourt Waterfall. Furthermore, there’s a forest in which Willow and Madmartigan run when the Queen’s soldier follows them; that scene was filmed in Greater London’s Epping Forest.

"The world needs you again, it needs your magic."

#Willow, an Original series from Lucasfilm, is streaming this Wednesday 30 November, only on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/VDI8e0kE92 — Disney+ UK (@DisneyPlusUK) November 28, 2022

The crew members also stayed in Saundersfoot in Wales as the TV Series involved some filming locations for it as well. Moreover, a few scenes of the TV series involved Morlais Quarry in South Wales. Apart from that, Ufgood’s village scenes were shot in Hertfordshire’s Brocket Hall. It’s a new-classic Country House in England which features a Main House, several small buildings, and two golf courses.