For Sega fans who are missing their blue speedster, Netflix is about to unleash a gigantic wave of episodes in a new series and we reveal who voices Sonic in Sonic Prime.

The show was announced back at the start of 2021 and will be set in the video game universe developed by Sonic Team.

Developed by Man of Action Entertainment, penned by Justin Peniston and Duncan Rouleau, and based on the Sonic the Hedgehog video game franchise, the animated series Sonic Prime will see the titular hedgehog attempt to save the universe.

Sonic Prime Release Date and Episode Count

Sonic Prime is scheduled to be released on Thursday, December 15, 2022, on Netflix and new shows drop at Midnight PT on the platform.

The series is confirmed to have an impressive 24-entry episode count, which should please fans, with each episode lasting between 20-40 minutes.

Sonic will be exploring parallel dimensions known as “shatterspaces” after he destroyed the Paradox Prism during a battle with Dr. Eggman.

Sonic Prime will be receiving an advanced screening on Roblox today, Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 7am PT and 10am ET.

Catch an advanced screening of Sonic Prime in Roblox's @SonicSimulator before it debuts on Netflix on Dec. 15th! pic.twitter.com/wt65jFjihk — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) December 9, 2022

Who Voices Sonic in Sonic Prime?

Sonic is voiced by Canadian actor and writer Deven Christian Mack in Netflix’s Sonic Prime, whose credited career began back in 2005.

Mack has starred in a number of animated series including Marvel Super Hero Adventures, Hotel Transylvania, and more recently, The Dragon Prince where he planned Yonnis.

The actor also wrote the 2011 series TOME: Terrain of Magical Expertise and also took on the role of casting director for Toll of the Lost and Apotheon.

Meet the Sonic Prime Voice Cast

Joining Mack is a host of veteran voice actors in the animated medium, including Dragon Ball Z’s Brian Drummond and famed My Little Pony actor Ashleigh Ball.

The original Tails voice actor, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, stated she would not be reprising the role in the new series due to Canada’s law prohibiting non-Candadian voice actors from starring in native shows.

The VAs will also be voicing “alternate versions” of their characters, suggesting Sonic’s escapade will turn multiversal at points, similar to what Marvel is doing.

Deven Christian Mack – Sonic the Hedgehog

– Sonic the Hedgehog Brian Drummond – Dr. Eggman

– Dr. Eggman Ashleigh Ball – Miles “Tails” Prower

– Miles “Tails” Prower Adam Nurada – Knuckles the Echidna

– Knuckles the Echidna Shannon Chan-Kent – Amy Rose

– Amy Rose Ian Hanlin – Shadow the Hedgehog and Big the Cat

– Shadow the Hedgehog and Big the Cat Kazumi Evans – Rouge the Bat

Ninjago voice actor Vincent Tong has also been cast in an undisclosed role for now, which Netflix is likely keeping under wraps until the show’s release.

Join Sonic and friends as they fight to fix the Shatterverse in Sonic Prime! Coming to Netflix on December 15th. pic.twitter.com/6l0RQloiL2 — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) November 17, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

