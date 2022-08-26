As with many long-running projects, the MCU has its fair share of recasts as well, but one big question that lurks in the minds of Hulk fans is why Edward Norton stopped playing the green monster.

The Marvel fandom will know that Norton debuted as Banner in The Incredible Hulk, however, the Hulk was recast with Mark Ruffalo in the role by the time the first Avengers movie came about.

Directed by Louis Leterrier with a script by Zak Penn, The Incredible Hulk debuted in 2008 and stands as the second movie within the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe, starring Edward Norton as Bruce Banner, alongside Liv Tyler, Tim Roth, Tim Blake Nelson, Ty Burrell, and William Hurt.

Why Did Edward Norton Stop Playing the Hulk?

Ultimately, Edward Norton did not return to play the Hulk because his creative vision did not align with Marvel and Kevin Feige’s at the time.

A number of rumors and two sides to the story were aired over the years, from reports of Norton being fired to creative differences.

Reported by CBR, Kevin Feige made an announcement during Comic-Con International 2010 about Edward Norton’s departure from the franchise that sparked rumors of the actor’s dismissal:

“We have made the decision to not bring Ed Norton back to portray the title role of Bruce Banner in the Avengers. Our decision is definitely not one based on monetary factors, but instead rooted in the need for an actor who embodies the creativity and collaborative spirit of our other talented cast members. The Avengers demands players who thrive working as part of an ensemble, as evidenced by Robert, Chris H, Chris E, Sam, Scarlett, and all of our talented casts. We are looking to announce a name actor who fulfills these requirements, and is passionate about the iconic role in the coming weeks.”

Norton Responded with His Side of the Story

Even though reports surfaced of Norton only appearing at select marketing events for the movie because he wasn’t happy with the finished product, a later interview with the actor painted a more positive light on the situation.

NPR reported that Norton did not return to the character because he had “experimented and experienced” everything he had wanted to with that role and he did not look kindly on being obligated to a big franchise:

“My feeling was that I experimented and experienced what I wanted to. I really, really enjoyed it. And yet, I looked at the balance of time in life that one spends not only making those sorts of films but then especially putting them out, and the obligations that rightly come with that … I think you can sort of do anything once, but if you do it too many times, it can become a suit that’s hard to take off, in other people’s eyes.”

Norton Said He Got on “Great” with Kevin Feige

Cinemablend also reported that Norton was a big fan of the Hulk comics and had a unique vision for the character on the silver screen.

It’s common knowledge that Feige’s statement about Norton not returning to the character caused Norton’s agent to react negatively to the announcement, however, this separate interview painted Norton and Feige’s relationship in a more positive light:

“I loved the Hulk comics. I believed they were very mythic. And what Chris Nolan had done with Batman was going down a path that I aligned with: long, dark and serious. If there was ever a thing that I thought had that in it, it was the Hulk. It’s literally the Promethean myth. I laid out a two-film thing: The origin and then the idea of Hulk as the conscious dreamer, the guy who can handle the trip. And they were like, ‘That’s what we want!’ As it turned out, that wasn’t what they wanted. But I had a great time doing it. I got on great with Kevin Feige”.

