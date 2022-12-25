If you’ve managed to squeeze The Witcher prequel into your festive celebrations, then you may already have its short episode count in the bag. We reveal if The Witcher: Blood Origin has been renewed for Season 2.

Blood Origin was filmed around various locations in the United Kingdom and Iceland, particularly in south Iceland around the waterfall Nauthúsagil.

Created by Declan de Barra and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and adapting The Witcher book series by Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher: Blood Origin is a prequel to the main The Witcher series on Netflix set 1200 years prior, following the first Witcher and the events leading up to the Conjunction of the Spheres.

Is The Witcher: Blood Origin Renewed for Season 2?

No, The Witcher: Blood Origin is not expected to gain a second season because of its miniseries billing.

Miniseries, or limited series, usually cap their narrative to one season and rarely return for Season 2. Since Blood Origin is a stand-alone prequel series, its run is considered to be a one-off.

Some shows have broken the mold and returned for a second season after originally being billed as a miniseries, such as HBO’s Big Little Lies, but for now, Blood Origin is not expected to return.

How Many Episodes are in The Witcher: Blood Origin?

The Witcher: Blood Origin is confirmed to have four episodes and all episodes arrived on December 25, meaning this show will be an easy one to binge in one sitting.

The miniseries was originally thought to have an episode count of six, however, this was later shortened into four installments.

Below, we have provided a brief episode guide complete with the titles we know so far:

Episode 1: Of Ballads and Bloody Blades

Episode 2: TBA

Episode 3: TBA

Episode 4: TBA

Meet the Cast of The Witcher: Blood Origin

Fans will notice that Joey Batey is returning as Jaskier from the main The Witcher series, alongside Time Magazine’s ‘Icon of the Year’, Michelle Yeoh, and British actor Lenny Henry.

Jodie-Turner Smith was originally hired to play the role of Éile, however, the actor had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts. Sophia Brown later joined the cast in July 2021.

Below, we have listed the full cast of Blood Origin:

Sophia Brown – Éile

– Éile Michelle Yeoh – Scian

– Scian Laurence O’Fuarain – Fjall

– Fjall Lenny Henry – Chief Druid Balor

– Chief Druid Balor Mirren Mack – Merwyn

– Merwyn Nathaniel Curtis – Brían

– Brían Dylan Moran – Uthrok One-Nut

– Uthrok One-Nut Jacob Collins-Levy – Eredin

– Eredin Lizzie Annis – Zacaré

– Zacaré Huw Novelli – Callan “Brother Death”

– Callan “Brother Death” Francesca Mills – Meldof

– Meldof Amy Murray – Fenrik

– Fenrik Zach Wyatt – Syndril

– Syndril Aidan O’Callaghan – Kareg

– Kareg Karlina Grace-Paseda – Cethlenn

– Cethlenn Kim Adis – Ket

– Ket Hebe Beardsall – Catrin

– Catrin Tomisin Ajani – Captain Olyf

– Captain Olyf Zachary Hart – Leifur

– Leifur Minnie Driver – Seanchai

– Seanchai Jordan Whitby – Jaonos

– Jaonos Daniel Boyarsky – Sabadel

– Sabadel Joey Batey – Jaskier

The Witcher: Blood Origin releases on December 25, 2022, on Netflix.

