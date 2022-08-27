Netflix’s Resident Evil series, on paper, was expected to redefine the video game franchise within the live-action setting. However, recent news of its termination has prompted fans to ask why Resident Evil was cancelled after one season.

The Resident Evil franchise had previously relied on Paul W. S. Anderson’s live-action series to carry the narrative on the silver screen, starring Milla Jovovich.

Developed by Andrew Dabb for Netflix and based on the video game series of the same name by Capcom, Resident Evil stars Lance Reddick, Ella Balinska, Adeline Rudolph, Paola Núñez, and more and follows two timelines that explore the origins of twins in New Raccoon City in the past and the devastating effects of the T-virus in the present day.

Why was Resident Evil Cancelled by Netflix?

The primary reason why Netflix cancelled Resident Evil was poor ratings.

Deadline initially reported the cancellation yesterday, August 26, 2022, confirming that the termination was not surprising after “the drama did not have a particularly strong showing on Netflix’s Top 10 and cost vs. viewing is the streamer’s leading renewal criterion.”

The report shared Resident Evil’s debut at No. 2 with an OK 72.7 million hours viewed, however, the series failed to make a dent in Week 2 and subsequently fell out of the Top 10 after only three weeks.

The show’s 55% critics score and 27% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes were also highlighted.

Viewers React to Resident Evil’s Cancellation

Unfortunately, viewers’ opinion on the show’s cancellation is reflective of the poor ratings, with many viewers criticizing the show’s bad writing and distance from the video game franchise.

However, one viewer did state that the worst aspect of the show’s cancellation is that fans will not be able to see the teased Ada Wong in Season 2.

@systemcheck66 did you hear the live action resident evil Netflix show was cancelled, i'm not surprised it had nothing to do with the games & was badly written. — Bryan Thomas (@loretta_bryan) August 27, 2022

The most depressing thing about Resident Evil Netflix being cancelled is that we were robbed of (presumably) cougar Ada Wong appearing in season 2 — Jonny McGarrigle (@JonnyMcGarrigle) August 27, 2022

How Many Episodes are in Resident Evil?

Netflix’s Resident Evil series has eight episodes within Season 1, with each installment lasting between 46-63 minutes.

Standing as the second television adaptation of the video game franchise, Resident Evil follows the animated miniseries Infinite Darkness and is the eighth live-action adaptation overall.

All Season 1 episodes dropped on Thursday, July 14, 2022, and below we have provided an episode guide to aid your watch:

Episode 1: Welcome to New Raccoon City

Episode 2: The Devil You Know

Episode 3: The Light

Episode 4: The Turn

Episode 5: Home Movies

Episode 6: Someone’s Little Girl

Episode 7: Parasite

Episode 8: Revelations

Resident Evil is now streaming on Netflix.

