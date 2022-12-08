DC fans believed the future of the DCEU was in safe hands following James Gunn and Peter Safran’s promotion to lead the live-action franchise, but recent news has shaken the comic-book community once again and we explain why Wonder Woman 3 was cancelled.

The Hollywood Reporter announced yesterday, December 7, 2022, that Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 3 was “not moving forward and is considered dead in its current incarnation”, according to multiple sources.

As it stands from the outside, it appears as though Gunn and Safran are looking to bring about an end to the iterations Zack Snyder set up. Ezra Miller’s The Flash may not stand too favourable with fans, but Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman and Henry Cavill’s Superman are rather beloved.

Why was Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 3 Cancelled?

Wonder Woman director Jenkins was reportedly told that Wonder Woman 3 was cancelled because it “did not fit in with the new (but still unfolding) plans” at DC HQ – according to THR.

It was also stated that the now-shelved project would save the studio “ tens of millions of dollars.”

The cancellation has understandably sparked rumours of a Wonder Woman recast or perhaps benching the character for now.

Coincidently, or not, Gadot tweeted on December 6 about how grateful she was to have been given the opportunity to play Wonder Woman and stated: “Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you.” The last comment suggests Gadot is here to stay as Diana Prince.

A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman.I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU.The fans.Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you??????????? pic.twitter.com/XlzhrMx4xe — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) December 6, 2022

Black Adam 2 Cancelled?

In the same report from THR, it was noted that a sequel to Black Adam was “unlikely”, considering Gunn and Safran’s brewing plan.

Instead, a spin-off to the feature centring around Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman was announced in a report by Deadline, despite this section since being deleted.

The uncertainty around Black Adam 2 challenges the point of setting up a fight between the titular anti-hero played by Dwayne Johnson and Henry Cavill’s Superman, unless that battle will take place in a separate project.

Black Adam – Cr. Warner Bros. Pictures, YouTube

Jason Momoa Could Be Exchanging Aquaman for Lobo

It certainly looks like a new DCEU dawn is rising with many wondering if Jason Momoa will hang up his trident as Aquaman to play a completely new character.

The actor previously shared a video of himself receiving great news. Within the same week, Gunn teased the arrival of Lobo through a post on Mastodon, and many believe the two are connected since Momoa is a big fan of the character.

This, obviously, leaves the future of Aquaman in a grey area, alongside the entire longevity of the Justice League. We also know Ben Affleck is not keen to return to the Batsuit and Ezra Miller may not be returning as Barry Allen after The Flash movie next year, therefore, some recasts are to be expected.

History of Lobo – Cr. Variant Comics, YouTube.

