Hiro Mashima has a special place for Lucy and Natsu in his heart, but will the two end up together in Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest?

Fairy Tail fans can enjoy Edens Zero if they want to feel closer to other works of Hiro Mashima. As of now, Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest does not have a release date. However, there have been reports that suggest the anime has gone into production. Amid this, there has been a lot of chatter about if Natsu and Lucy will end up together on the show, and luckily for you, we have all the details!

Note: The article contains spoilers for Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest manga and anime.

Will Natsu and Lucy end up together?

Sadly, no. Natusy and Lucy do not end up together in Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest. However, NaLu lovers will get to see a lot of scenes where their relationship is highlighted.

Time and again Mashima has set up scenes that lets the viewers and manga readers be aware of the special bond the two share. Even though there have been situations that hint Natsu and Lucy will end up together, they have never confessed their true feelings for each other.

There will be a Lucy and Natsu marriage – but not on Earth

Fans who have seen and read Fairy Tail would be aware of Edolas, a parallel universe that exists alongside Earth. Here, you would find the same characters as the ones seen on Earth, but with different personalities.

In the 100 Years Quest manga, fans got to see that Lucy and Natsu from Edolas end up getting married and even had a kid!

One could say it is Mashima’s way of letting people know that Natsu and Lucy are endgames.

How many seasons of Fairy Tail are there?

There are nine seasons of Fairy Tail. Fans can watch the anime on Crunchyroll. A couple of seasons of the show are also available to watch on Netflix and Hulu.

The anime also has two movies, Fairy Tail the Movie: Phoenix Priestess, which was released in 2012, and Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry, which was released in 2017. These can be watched on Crunchyroll as well.

