What started as a terrifying hunt through the jungle transformed into a top-tier franchise for horror and science-fiction fans alike, where the iconic character the Predator even became a worthy foe against the Aliens.

The present-day is now offering us a fresh injection into the franchise with the prequel Prey and we confirm if the movie will be streaming on Disney Plus.

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg for Hulu and based on the Predator franchise by Jim Thomas and John Thomas, Prey will serve as the fifth installment in the franchise and stand as a prequel to past movies, starring Amber Midthunder, Dakota Beavers, Dane DiLiegro, Stormee Kipp, and more.

Prey release date and time

Prey is scheduled to release on Friday, August 5, 2022, on the American streaming platform Hulu.

As with most of the platform’s releases, Prey will be available to stream from Midnight ET.

The prequel first premiered at the San Diego Comic-Con back in July, but Predator fans outside of the US are wondering where and when they will be able to watch the spectacle.

The ultimate hunt between Predator and Prey began centuries ago. Stream #PreyMovie August 5. pic.twitter.com/9qkYDisc80 — Hulu (@hulu) August 1, 2022

Will Prey be on Disney Plus?

Yes, Prey will be arriving on Disney Plus on the same day as its Hulu release – August 5, 2022.

Its release on Disney Plus is so that international fans, including those in the United Kingdom, will be able to view the prequel too.

Most Disney Plus movies and television shows premiere at Midnight BST, meaning international viewers will not have to wait very long.

Early reviews for Prey

From the first teaser trailer through to the flurry of strong poster releases, Prey has been on everyone’s radar since its announcement and early reviewers are not disappointed.

One user wanted to get the attention of Film Twitter and proceeded to say that Prey was “fantastic”.

Another early viewer stated that they were disheartened by Prey’s stream release instead of a theatrical debut.

My review for Prey is basically how sad I am that it’s being dumped onto Hulu without a theatrical release pic.twitter.com/8P2cR3JXya — Jeff Zhang ??? (@strangeharbors) August 1, 2022

Do I have your attention for a second? PREY is fantastic. pic.twitter.com/CFx2DIdtH6 — Walter Chaw ?? (@mangiotto) August 3, 2022

