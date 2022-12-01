**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Willow**

The fantasy franchise has certainly been given a modern injection by not only introducing new characters but featuring upbeat songs too, and up ahead, we explore the Willow soundtrack.

Reports of a sequel within the Willow franchise began surfacing as early as 2005, but it wasn’t until 2020 that a plan was put in place. Jon M. Chu was originally on board to direct the pilot episode, however, the Crazy Rich Asians director left the project due to production delays and personal reasons.

Based on the characters created by George Lucas and developed by Jonathan Kasdan for Disney Plus, the fantasy adventure series Willow is a direct sequel to the 1988 film of the same name by Ron Howard, starring Warwick Davis, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Ellie Bamber, Tony Revolori, Amar Chadha-Patel, and more.

Willow Soundtrack

James Newton Howard joined the franchise to score three episodes from the new Willow series, alongside The Hunger Games composer Xander Rodzinski and we even hear the return of James Horner’s Willow’s Theme throughout the debut.

Accompanying the instrumental score are popular songs that play over the end credits of every episode so far.

Below, we outline the two songs played during the double-bill premiere and we’ll update this list with future songs:

Episode 1: The Gales

Guess Who’s Back – Night Panda & BEGINNERS

Episode 2: The High Aldwin

Hurdy Gurdy Man – Sir Jude

Where to Listen to the Willow Soundtrack

The complete Willow soundtrack for the 2022 series has not been released in full yet, as a number of episodes are still to premiere.

Once all episodes have debuted, a digital and physical copy of the soundtrack is expected to be released and it will likely appear on Amazon.

In the meantime, we included links to the popular songs on YouTube for your listening pleasure.

Willow – Cr. Lucasfilm, YouTube.

Willow 1988 Soundtrack

Willow’s original soundtrack from 1988 was composed entirely by James Horner, who previously delivered soundtracks to The Amazing Spider-Man, Braveheart, The Mask of Zorro, and many more.

The original soundtrack is currently available to purchase on CD and vinyl from Amazon.

Below we have included a full track list from the 1988 soundtrack:

1. Elora Danan

2. Escape From The Tavern

3. Canyon Of Mazes

4. Tir Asleen

5. Willow’s Theme

6. Willow’s Journey Begins

7. Bavmorda’s Spell Is Cast

8. Willow The Sorcerer

