After being run off his feet as Walter White for years, Bryan Cranston is back to conclude his run as a stellar father and we confirm Your Honor’s season 2 release time and release date.

Season 1 premiered in February 2021, and despite being ordered as a miniseries, the series was renewed for a second season in August 2021 and season 2 will be the last season.

Developed by Peter Moffat for Showtime and adapting the Israeli TV series, Kvodo, the drama series, Your Honor, follows New Orleans judge, Michael Desiato, whose son accidentally kills the son of a kingpin in a hit-and-run, and he decides to go out of his way to protect his son as the killer.

Your Honor season 2 release date

Your Honor season 2 is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, January 15, 2023, on the Showtime channel.

Subscribers to Showtime Now are currently able to stream episode 1 of season 2, after it arrived on the platform on January 13.

UK viewers will, unfortunately, have to wait patiently for season 2 to arrive on British shores, as season 1 took three months to air in the UK after the US premiere, which means an April 2023 release window is looking likely.

Your Honor season 2 release time

If you have a Showtime Now subscription, Your Honor season 2 episode 1 is currently available to stream now.

Fans waiting for its debut on Showtime’s regular channel can catch episode 1 at 9 pm ET/PT on January 15.

Your Honor – Cr. Showtime, YouTube.

Where to watch Your Honor season 2

The only place you’ll be able to watch Your Honor season 2 in the US is on Showtime’s channel or streaming platform, Showtime Now.

Showtime Now subscriptions include a 30-day free trial before costing $3.99 per month for six months before increasing to $10.99 per month – adhering to a current discount active at the moment.

Viewers in the UK can catch new episodes on Sky Atlantic and Now TV, however, a release date for its UK premiere has still to be announced.

By Jo Craig

